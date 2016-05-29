The Incredible Metamorphosis of an Old Apartment

Here is a home which was certainly in need of a renovation. The state of this apartment of 52 square meters was so critical, that it was hard to imagine how it can be salvaged. Nevertheless, the transformation we bring to you today, seems to have revived it.
The apartment in question is located in a building which had been constructed in the 50’s, have seemingly missed the passage of time and had remained unchanged for decades. This made us feel sorry for the state the tiles and walls had been left in, becoming dirty and worn. Above all, the dark and sombre materials used in this apartment makes it very unappealing and irrelevant to current times.
The antiquated state of the home made its sale impossible, which is the goal of the owners. To remedy this, the Polish company, Better Home, stepped in to undertake a surprising metamorphosis. Let’s see what they did with it…
The kitchen in its original state was well structured with a big window that filled the interior with natural light from outside. However, the rest of the arrangement had clearly been a mess: furniture of different sizes had apparently been distributed without any sense of order, there was a lack of space for storing utensils, and above all, the space had a general sense of disorder about it. This is definitely not what is expected of an ideal kitchen.
The room seems entirely changed. In the new kitchen, a design style had been selected to exploit the power of simplicity and make ample use of white. The result is a very pleasant feeling of spaciousness and cleanliness that resonates throughout the room. Who could see this space and not feel the desire to start cooking?!
The basis on which the original architects ground this homes design was at least very good. Just look at the lighting scheme set in place. Having a balcony around the room lights the space with natural light, which also occurs in other spaces, such as the kitchen, thanks to the large windows. Now, this makes it clear that the owners had a prime property on their hands, but that it simply had to be updated to be relevant.
In the photo we see the previous state of the room, from which you access the balcony. We can see that the house had been uninhabited for a long time: dirty walls, rough flooring, the absence of decoration and furniture… But this will all change in a few seconds!
What a great change! Simply with the new white paint on the walls and the changed flooring, the room has a very different effect than we saw in the previous image. If we add a very wise choice of furniture and classic, minimalist lines with a touch of mauve, the result is amazing.
So we are still in the living room at the moment. From this perspective we have an overview of what the transformation has brought about. It is a single room, without excess furniture, which is clean and well maintained. The overall atmosphere that is created is somewhere between the classic, nostalgic style of what the housing development had once been, and the modern, with contemporary influences. These two opposites are in perfect tandem!
In the bedroom in its original form, the predominant colour used was brown. We can see it in this image used in each of the surfaces: floor, walls, bed linen, and even the furniture. It is a colour which, if not abused, can be a great ally in creating a cosy atmosphere in any room. In this old room, however, that had not been the case. The reckless use of the colour scheme in addition to the disorganised sense of space that is seen elsewhere in the house, made this bedroom into a great big mess. Let’s now see what it has become.
With a few small changes, the bedroom has been completely transformed. As in the rest of the house, the floor was replaced and the walls painted white. As for the furniture, we can see that the designers chose the most functional pieces that were in a much better condition although they were reused. Other pieces, however, were discarded to avoid saturating the space again. The most attractive part of the room is the striking effect created by the use of mauve in the interior.
Let's finish with the balcony, perhaps the space that has undergone the most radical changes. Before the intervention, the balcony served as a storeroom. We can see that this is where all the unused and little used items of the home came to retire. It is a space most of us have in our homes, but in this case it is a real pity, since it is certainly a space that you could get a lot out of in other circumstances!
What do you think? Simply by creating order, cleaning the unit and repainting the walls of the balcony, it looks like an entirely other area. Now there is enough space to picnic in the sun and enjoy the sights of the city. This is an excellent example of how the full potential of a room can be realised.
