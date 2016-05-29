The Incredible Metamorphosis of an Old Apartment

Here is a home which was certainly in need of a renovation. The state of this apartment of 52 square meters was so critical, that it was hard to imagine how it can be salvaged. Nevertheless, the transformation we bring to you today, seems to have revived it.

The apartment in question is located in a building which had been constructed in the 50’s, have seemingly missed the passage of time and had remained unchanged for decades. This made us feel sorry for the state the tiles and walls had been left in, becoming dirty and worn. Above all, the dark and sombre materials used in this apartment makes it very unappealing and irrelevant to current times.

The antiquated state of the home made its sale impossible, which is the goal of the owners. To remedy this, the Polish company, Better Home, stepped in to undertake a surprising metamorphosis. Let’s see what they did with it…