Luxurious Bed Linen Ideas for Your Home

Emma Haggerty Emma Haggerty
Tranquil Master Bedroom and Ensuite, Frahm Interiors Frahm Interiors Classic style bedroom
Lying in bed and can't get comfortable? One of the crucial details in our bedroom we often forget about is our bed linen. Getting the right bed linen can mean an increase in comfort, durability, and the overall aesthetic of the room. Finding bed linen that's comfortable and at a decent price point is possible — and remember that higher quality sheets will also last longer. That's why we recommend making an investment in good quality bed linen, so it will hold up in the wash. And with so many options in colour and texture, finding the perfect match to your bedroom is easy.


We've compiled a bunch of fantastic bed linen ideas to inspire you this spring. Are you ready to dive in? Then let's get started.

1. You can never go wrong with a classic combination of sky blue and white! This combo goes great in a neutral room

Tranquil Master Bedroom Frahm Interiors Classic style bedroom
Frahm Interiors

2. If in doubt, neutral it out! Bed linen in creams and light beiges will balance out patterns, like this amazing rug

Bedroom 2 Josmo Studio Rustic style bedroom
Josmo Studio

3. Another brilliant combination is neutral, earth greens and white. It's crisp and elevated

Riverside Retreat - Guest Bedroom Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom
Lorna Gross Interior Design

4. Greens and blues also look great in patterns. With this natural wood headboard, green looks especially ravishing

Bedroom Josmo Studio Rustic style bedroom
Josmo Studio

5. Greys, especially light greys, work for almost any room. Adding other colours is also easy with grey

Padilla, THE ROOM & CO interiorismo THE ROOM & CO interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
6. Touches of pink are always welcome, especially for a kid's room. But pink can work anywhere in the house — just take this classy example as evidence

Young Adult Bedroom Moda Interiors Modern style bedroom bedroom,girls bedroom,bed linen,chandelier,custom cabinetry,apartment
Moda Interiors

7. Adding textured pillows and blankets can take your bed linen up a notch

Riverside Retreat - Main Bedroom Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom
Lorna Gross Interior Design

8. Mixing and matching colours is a great idea as well. Greys and blues look lovely together

LG, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern style bedroom
9. Dark grey is a perfect colour to keep things neutral and looks especially fresh against white

Casa Cumbres, zen58 zen58 Modern style bedroom
10. Rich patterns and furs look expensive and chic

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
11. Darker beiges and browns might not be an obvious choice, but they look amazing in a bedroom

DLLL, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern style bedroom
12. Bed linens don't have to be bright or light. If you're worried about stains, try dark grey, navy, or black

Condominios Residenciales, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist bedroom Concrete White
13. All-white bed linens help to brighten a room and widen the space

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Eclectic style bedroom
14. Easygoing patterns are a fun way to add interest to a room

Conjunto Residencial Olivos, Tj. Baja Cal. Mexico, URBAO Arquitectos URBAO Arquitectos Modern style bedroom Wood White
15. Royal blue in a bedroom? Yes, it looks fabulous! Try adding darker blues to your bedroom

Residencia en Playa de Sonora, Merarki Arquitectos Merarki Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
16. Red looks elegant in any room, but especially so in the bedroom. Add touches of red for a refined look

Renovations to Gardenview Guest House, The Matrix Urban Designers and Architects The Matrix Urban Designers and Architects Modern style bedroom
The Matrix Urban Designers and Architects

17. Multicolour bedding works well if you pair the right colours together. This combo of pink red, green and orange works well with the fun wallpaper here

Residential Clifton, Lean van der Merwe Interiors Lean van der Merwe Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Lean van der Merwe Interiors

18. Go ahead and mix patterns! Just be sure to pair patterns that have the same colours in common — like the green here

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern style bedroom
AB DESIGN

19. Classic stripes are a clean and simple look for the bedroom. You'll love the way this pattern looks for bed linen

bedroom Studio Do Cabo Industrial style bedroom
Studio Do Cabo

Best Bedside Lamp Ideas: 13 Tips for a Relaxing Bedroom
Which luxurious bed linen ideas appeal to you the most, and do you have any preferences when it comes to bed linen? 

