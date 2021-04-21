Best Bedside Lamp Ideas: 13 Tips for a Relaxing Bedroom

Choosing the right bedside lamp for your bedroom can help to soften the atmosphere — they're softer than overhead lights and perfect for all your bedside activities. Whether you're getting ready to sleep, paging through a great book, or lounging around, we need to have good lighting nearby. And with so many options out there, it can be difficult to figure out what kind of lamp works best for you. That's why we're compiling the best ideas for bedside lamps, alongside a few tips on picking out the right option for your bedroom.