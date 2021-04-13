Your browser is out-of-date.

16 gorgeous ways to add blue walls to your home

Emma Haggerty Emma Haggerty
Bar & Media Room in Family Home, Decorbuddi Decorbuddi Media room Blue
Blue is an effortlessly cool colour — in a home, it can look punchy, calm, or neutral, depending on which shade you choose. Why is blue so popular? It's not only the colour of the sky and the ocean, it's also a soothing colour that can calm our nerves. When we see blue, we're transported. And incorporating blue as a colour in your home can be a fun way to add a relaxing touch to your interior design. Blue is a classic choice for walls and with good reason — who wouldn't want to feel zen in their home just by gazing at the wall?


So if you're ready to take on shades of baby blue, cerulean, navy, or royal blue in your home, then let's take a look at the best ideas for blue walls.

1. Ocean blue: If you want wow-factor in any room, choose a dark ocean blue. This shade provides the perfect backdrop for the art and unique furniture pieces in this living room.

Bar & Media Room in Family Home Decorbuddi Media room Blue
Decorbuddi

Bar & Media Room in Family Home

Decorbuddi
Decorbuddi
Decorbuddi

2. Grey-blue: Talk about chic. This grey-blue shade is contemporary and stylish, perfect for urban spaces.

Architects' Finest, SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE Modern living room Blue
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

3. Light blue: In any room, light blue is a fantastic alternative to white. For a sense of calm and serenity, opt for a lighter blue.

غرفه معيشة, EL Mazen For Finishes and Trims EL Mazen For Finishes and Trims Living room Engineered Wood Blue
EL Mazen For Finishes and Trims

EL Mazen For Finishes and Trims
EL Mazen For Finishes and Trims
EL Mazen For Finishes and Trims

4. Blue accent: Darker shades of blue-grey can look almost like a neutral against more colourful furniture, and provide a needed break from white walls.

homify Living room Blue scandi,blue feature wall,colourful rug,retro style
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Deep teal: You really can't go wrong with a deep shade of teal — it's a classic for a reason. Pair this with any furniture and your room will look flawless.

Blue Wall Design. Classic-Loom, Blue Wall Design GmbH Blue Wall Design GmbH Country style dining room
Blue Wall Design GmbH

Blue Wall Design GmbH
Blue Wall Design GmbH
Blue Wall Design GmbH

5. Aquamarine accent: For a more vibrant pop of colour, aquamarine is a great choice as an accent wall. Since it's so stark, it might be a shade better suited to beach houses or homes near the sea with seaside-style furniture.

Projeto 23 | Sala Comum Linda-a-Velha, maria inês home style maria inês home style Living room Blue
maria inês home style

maria inês home style
maria inês home style
maria inês home style

6. Robin's egg blue: While this shade is pretty daring, robin's egg blue looks romantic and dreamy as an accent wall in the bedroom and equally as lovely in a bathroom.

Blue inspiration, INGAART INGAART Nursery/kid’s room Beige
INGAART

INGAART
INGAART
INGAART

7. Peacock blue: Adding a strip of blue to half of the wall is a genius idea to inject colour into your home while maintaining white space. Peacock blue looks good anywhere.

Casa da Camila e do Alê, COTA760 COTA760 Modern living room Wood Blue
COTA760

COTA760
COTA760
COTA760

8. Blueberry blue: Deeper blues like this blueberry shade work really well with white or off-white accents. It's a rich look so if you have the right furniture to pull it off, your living room will look amazing.

DC Design House Lorna Gross Interior Design Living room Multicolored
Lorna Gross Interior Design

DC Design House

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

9. Barely-there blue: Smokey, almost translucent blues or blue-greys are a smart option for the living room. Acting as a neutral, you can pair almost any colour palette with these walls.

Blue Lines, COLLAGE.STUDIO COLLAGE.STUDIO Living room Blue
COLLAGE.STUDIO

COLLAGE.STUDIO
COLLAGE.STUDIO
COLLAGE.STUDIO

9. Powder blue: Opt for powdery blues for living rooms or bedrooms where you want to brighten the space. Powder blue is a fun alternative to white for a unique space.

Living Area Swish Design Works Modern living room Blue
Swish Design Works

Living Area

Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works
Swish Design Works

10. Ultramarine: These ultramarine blue tiles look fabulous in this bathroom, and the slightly lighter blue walls help to reduce the shock of the vibrant colour.

Cloakroom in Holland Park Apartment Decorbuddi Classic style bathroom Blue
Decorbuddi

Cloakroom in Holland Park Apartment

Decorbuddi
Decorbuddi
Decorbuddi

11. Blue-green: Shades of blue-green are a fun and appropriate choice for the bathroom. This tile wall seems almost oceanic in appearance.

Rescue + Refurb Solving Spaces Rustic style bathroom renovation, victorian house, kitchen, bathroom, design
Solving Spaces

Rescue + Refurb

Solving Spaces
Solving Spaces
Solving Spaces

12. Blue haze: A blue wall doesn't have to be monotonous. This artsy blue mural is a cool way to add colour that doesn't feel contrived.

Ombre Pixers Living room Turquoise ombre,wall mural,watercolor,blue,wallpaper
Pixers

Ombre

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

13. Blue tiles: Stormy blues or medium blues are great options for tiles, not only because they're beautiful colours but because they're that sweet spot of enough dark and light.

Village, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Kitchen Tiles Blue
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

14. Cobalt and cerulean blue: For a fun outdoor wall, choose bright shades of blue and mix and match.

Handmade garden chair Earth Designs Mediterranean style garden gardenchair,furniture,woodenchair,raisedbeds,gardendesign,fridakahlo,mexican
Earth Designs

Handmade garden chair

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

15. Mid-blue tiles: These mid-blue tiles look like gorgeous fish scales. Adding just enough to cover the wall behind the bathtub looks amazing.

Scale Wall Tile, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Mediterranean style bathrooms Ceramic
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

16. Blue-green: For a child's room, blue-greens are a natural choice since they remind us of the sea and the sky.

Hanging Lamps Pixers Living room Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,lamps,blue,red,light bulbs,light bulbs
Pixers

Hanging Lamps

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers
11 Ways to Use Darker Tones in Your Bathroom
Is blue your colour? Would you paint your walls blue and in which room? Let us know in the comments.

