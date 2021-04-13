16 gorgeous ways to add blue walls to your home

Blue is an effortlessly cool colour — in a home, it can look punchy, calm, or neutral, depending on which shade you choose. Why is blue so popular? It's not only the colour of the sky and the ocean, it's also a soothing colour that can calm our nerves. When we see blue, we're transported. And incorporating blue as a colour in your home can be a fun way to add a relaxing touch to your interior design. Blue is a classic choice for walls and with good reason — who wouldn't want to feel zen in their home just by gazing at the wall?





So if you're ready to take on shades of baby blue, cerulean, navy, or royal blue in your home, then let's take a look at the best ideas for blue walls.