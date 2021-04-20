Your browser is out-of-date.

Minimalistic and Elegant Interiors For a Double Storey House

Although minimalistic design schemes majorly emphasise on the element of simplicity, the style comes with its own unique twists and character traits. In fact, today, minimalistic design means so much more than a basic colour palette and clean lines. As now, you may see people mixing antique pieces, rustic textures and bold colours, to help their home present a distinct character, without sacrificing the factor of comfort in any manner. The same has been remarkably achieved here by the interior designers and decorators of Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty) Lta, Johannesburg. From using a light colour palette to incorporating trendy furniture pieces and attractive lighting fixtures, the designers have made sure that each space of the house echoes minimalism.

An open layout combining lounge and dining

This open plan lounge / dining space sets just the right inviting and relaxing tone with its monochromatic walls, modern furniture and flowing setting. Both lounging and dining spaces seamlessly blend with each other while maintaining their own distinct appeal. The ceiling and the walls are covered entirely with Earthcote tennis court white, whereas the fire hearth has been kept mid grey to create a striking contrast. Also, the black and white photographic prints, wooden floor and trendy lighting fixtures are the other elements that add to the fine décor.

Optimal space utilisation

This is another view of the same room that talks about how smartly this largely sized room has been utilised to introduce a huge dining setup and a compact lounging area. While the room maintains the conventional element of clean and sharp lines, it also infuses a contemporary hint by incorporating small plants, hangings lights and extensive use of wooden material. Moreover, what truly steals the show is the design of the dining table and chairs. As although it appears to be simple, it surely releases an understated elegance.

A highly comforting lounging area

This lounging area makes sure to offer an ultimate level of relaxation with its comfy furniture pieces. Besides the well-cushioned grey arm chair, here is a low height, flat, plush black couch that can act as an excellent space for a quick nap. In addition, the long floor lamp throws adequate amount of light on the couch to help you use it for your book reading sessions as well.

Remarkable attention to detail

The designers have also delivered proper attention to the details to leave a long-lasting impression on the minds of the onlookers through the dynamic interiors. Here you can see how beautifully they have incorporated the theme of black and white in the picture frame, flower pot and other décor accessories. In fact, the picture being reflected in the frame creates a captivating story through its monochrome effect.

Fusion of different textures in the TV room

The TV room appears to be another well-planned and soothing space where you can enjoy heartfelt conversations with your family. Here, the soft, smooth textures of the drapes and chair have been combined with the interestingly patterned textures of the compactly sized couch and the rug. Also, the floor length windows flood the room with ample natural light and keep the entire space well-ventilated.

Exciting pool area and patio

This is another enjoyable space in the house as you can spend your entire day here while dipping in pool and relaxing on the seating space arranged on the patio. You can also see how the boundary wall has been painted with a light grey tone to keep up with the minimalistic theme. Moreover, the chairs and other new furniture pieces have been selected by keeping in mind the overall design scheme of the house.

Read Another Story- 11 interior wall decoration ideas for your home

Online Interior Designing Services and How They Helped Designers Survive The Pandemic
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

