Online Interior Designing Services and How They Helped Designers Survive The Pandemic

Due to the continuous restrictions imposed on physical movement by the states during the initial stages of the worldwide lockdown, many of the businesses gradually shifted to online platforms to expand their reach and sustain themselves. And in this case, interior designing is not an exception. The same has been discussed here by the interior designers of CS Design, Sandton, who took up several projects during the COVID-19 pandemic and executed them perfectly, without interacting face-to-face with the clients. They engaged in online chats, video calls and other innovative ways of communicating to make sure that the clients expressed themselves freely and cleared all their queries.
Besides understanding the requirements of the clients through video calls, the designers provided the much-needed clarity regarding their designs with the help of 3D models. By making attractive edits in the models, the designers were able to suggest some clever tips to assist the clients in solving the issues in their interiors. From suggesting a change in the layout to selecting the right furniture, accessories and choosing the appropriate wall paint, the designers were able to deliver satisfactory results.
Here is an example of how the homes looked when the clients worked just as per the ideas presented by the interior designers. As whether it is the ottoman table in the centre, plush chairs, soothing blue wall paint, artistic paintings on the wall or the soft velvet rug under the table, the end result turned out to be phenomenal when the well-crafted 3D models were executed by the clients themselves.
By gaining proper knowledge about the problems in the interiors through video calls, the interior designers were able to develop not just one unique idea, but they actually offered several options to the clients while ensuring attention to detail. For instance, in this kitchen model, they have given two or three options for every design aspect, ranging from style or layout to the design of accent tiles and tonal combinations in order to offer you the freedom to customise your own favourite combination.
Bedrooms are spaces that need to offer a soothing and comforting ambience, and at the same time, have to appear well-styled. Here in this intricately crafted 3D design, you can see how the designers have not only provided two different layouts but have also offered multiple recommendations on how the dressing area can be designed, what should be the colour of the bed, material of the rug, and the fabric and texture of the throw. In fact, they have actually included every other single thing in the design that may help create an aesthetically pleasing setting.
Here is a clear example of how well-deigned and perfectly arranged bedrooms looked even through online consultations with expert interior designers. Despite being away from the actual location, the designers were able to seamlessly pull off this masterpiece. From the excellent colour combination of white and blue to plush chair installed in the corner, ottoman placed against the wall, side tables and fine lighting fixtures, everything incorporated in the interiors seems to provide a harmonious setting.
Along with online designing of the basic layout, the designers provided equal amount of attention to décor accessories, and even assisted the clients with custom made furniture pieces to give a personalised feel to every nook and cranny of the house. As here you can see how the console table, enormously sized mirror and other accessories have completely transformed the overall appeal of a passage in the house.
