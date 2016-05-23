​12 Beds To Make You Super Sleepy

Who dares say that a bed is not that important? It’s the spot where we close off each day and begin another. It’s the place where we recharge our strength and engage in peaceful slumber. It is also where we treasure loved ones and enjoy sweet and fantastic dreams.

In short: a bed is not just a bed, and therefore one should pick one out with the utmost care and consideration. But today we don’t want to talk about the importance of the right mattress, but rather the bed as a whole setting, and what it can do for your relaxation levels.

If you don’t yawn at least once, or think about what it must be like to be lulled off to sweet dreams in one of the following spaces, you must be made of stone…