Boosting up an old boiler room

We all want to live in beautiful houses. Pristine surfaces, spacious rooms, and immaculately designed spaces that not only causes our stress levels to lower, but our guests’ envy levels to soar.

However, part and parcel of beautiful spaces is practicality, which means reserving room for areas like a boiler room (you do like hot water with your shower, right?). And more often than not, these areas don’t get the attention they deserve in terms of design and aesthetic appeal.

Well, Korean designers Also Free, located in Incheon, felt that was wrong, which is why they swooped in and did a stylish number on a city flat’s boiler room. Let’s see how they fared…