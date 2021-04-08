11 Ways to Use Darker Tones in Your Bathroom

Using darker tones in a bathroom might seem counterintuitive to what we're always taught about opening up smaller rooms without windows — make it bright and light to make a room look larger. But sometimes there are exceptions to the rule, and bathrooms can look amazing when darker tones are brought in. Browns, blacks, and shades of grey can look exquisite in a bathroom — think industrial, city dweller, modern, and moody. But darker tones can also look regal and elegant depending on the look you want to achieve. And remember that just because you're using darker tones, that doesn't mean you can't bring in light! Moody lighting can add to the ambiance of a bathroom and make it even more relaxing.





If you're looking for a more dramatic look, then a dark-toned bathroom might be right for you. Take a look at some of the most elegant bathrooms and the way they use dark tones to create a rich atmosphere you'll want to steal.