​The Family Home That’s Pure Sophistication

Family is important. Spending time with loved ones, sharing experiences, and growing together all takes a lot, and it is the smallest of actions that count (such as sharing breakfast or chatting about your day).

Mexican designers Mariangel Coghlan understand this concept very well, yet they also understand what glamour and style mean. So, what were to happen if we were to mix the typical ‘family home’ with a healthy dose of ‘glamour’ and ‘sophistication’? Well then, you would get this house which we are about to view here on homify 360°.