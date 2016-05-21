​The Fantastic Forest House

When thinking of the term ‘forest house’, most people would imagine a wooden cottage or cabin; a rustic or rural setting that hasn’t been exposed to modern design or contemporary décor.

Well, today on homify 360°, we turn the tables on that vision, and introduce one stylish, ultra sleek house. A unique mix between minimalist and modern design, this residence has all the sophistication and charm that one could possibly want in a house in the woods.

Architectural genius Aleksandr Zhydkov treats us to another one of his stylish creations. So, without any further ado…