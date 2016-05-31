The Sweetest Wooden Haven

Designed by Allegre Bonandrini Architects DPLG, the home that we are about to explore is a gorgeous little haven, made from stylish and warm wood.

From the outside in, this home becomes a little peaceful cocoon where the inhabitants surely enjoy cosy family evenings, peaceful afternoons and creative mornings.

As Henry Van Dyke said, To desire and strive to be of some service to the world, to aim at doing something which shall really increase the happiness and welfare and virtue of mankind—this is a choice which is possible for all of us; and surely it is a good haven to sail for.

These architects have done a service to anyone who has the joy of living in this little gem of a home.