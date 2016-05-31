The Sweetest Wooden Haven

Designed by Allegre Bonandrini Architects DPLG, the home that we are about to explore is a gorgeous little haven, made from stylish and warm wood.
From the outside in, this home becomes a little peaceful cocoon where the inhabitants surely enjoy cosy family evenings, peaceful afternoons and creative mornings.
These architects have done a service to anyone who has the joy of living in this little gem of a home.
From outside this beautiful home, we can see how a light wood comes together in harmony with a darker, brown exterior, creating a gorgeous exterior space that is as warm as it is inviting.
The bottom floor features three, large glass windows and doors, while the upper level reveals three beautiful windows. These are all sure to allow an abundance of light into the home.
From here we can see that this home is a stylish and trendy addition to the block, with it's striking and bold shape and it's beautiful, warm brown colours. It is an architectural masterpiece.
What this image shows is how the exterior of your home is the first impression that people will have of it so you want it to be perfect. Ensure that you do regular maintenance work on the outside as well as the inside of your home so that small problems don't become big problems. Also provide a fresh lick of paint or a new coat of varnish every now and then.
Your garden is also important. Keep it regularly pruned and manicured so that it always looks neat and luscious.
If we head inside this home, we can see that it is not an overtly large space, but it's been designed in a very modern and functional way. The living area is open plan with a kitchen partially separated thanks to a little breakfast bar. Kitchen islands or breakfast bars are a great addition to any home! They provide a space for interacting and catching up as well as keeping the kitchen slightly separate from the rest of the home.
The designers have gone for very neutral colours in the home, with light wooden floors, white walls and a light wooden staircase. This creates a very natural and warm interior, just like we saw on the outside.
If we look over the stairs, we can see how neat and minimalist the home is, especially the kitchen. This is a great tip for a home, especially one that is smaller. By only opting for functional furniture, you are eliminating any clutter and chaos which not only looks unappealing but also makes the home look much smaller than it really is.
Opt for smart storage solutions in your home to minimise the amount of clutter.
Lighting is also very important throughout the interior of the home, creating ambiance and atmosphere. Look at the sleek and modern silver lights which hang over the breakfast bar.
If we take a closer look at the exterior of the home, we can see how the designers have built a little deck out from the home, which creates a beautiful patio. This is where the family can really enjoy the weather by reading their books, hosting a braai or having a sundowner outside.
Remember that if you have a patio without a roof, you want to get furniture that is durable and will last in the bad weather conditions. Opt for quality furniture that is designed for the outdoors.
This is a home that is modest and yet magical, simple and yet sophisticated.