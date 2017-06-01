Your browser is out-of-date.

Home improvement: 10 garden and terrace ideas to copy

Leigh Leigh
Southbank, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Patios
Getting out into the garden and improving the space can make all the difference, especially for the warmer months!

South Africa is known for its glorious weather throughout the year. In the summer you can enjoy warm days and afternoon thunder showers while in winter you can enjoy peaceful and quiet evenings, preferably in front of the fire.

This is why patios are so important, allowing you to enjoy the weather no matter what time of the year it is. There are so many different types of patios that you can have, including some with fireplaces or outdoor kitchens. You can truly make the most of the exterior area of your home with the right design and materials.

So today at homify, we are going to show you 10 patios that you will love! You will see just how many great designs there are out there and be inspired to create the perfect outdoor space for you and your family!

1. A little shelter, a little air

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Patios
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

A patio should really act as an extension of your interior living space, which is exactly what the designers have achieved here in this patio by Rousseau Architects.

The patio is covered by a solid roof and ceiling, which protects the beautiful and big cushy sofas, the plump pillows and the other wooden furniture. This space features a more relaxed seating area as well as a slightly more formal one.

We can also see that the designers have placed a little bar outside in the exposed garden, for when the nights are truly glorious. Don't be afraid to make the most of the space available to you!

2. Wood

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Patios
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

Wood always work beautifully for a patio, because it integrates it into the natural environment around it. Opt for natural wooden beams, furniture and pillars for a gorgeous earthy tone. 

You'll also notice that the designers have included ceiling fans in this design, which is great for the hot summer months! You can still enjoy reading your book or socialising outside, while remaining as cool as a cucumber.

3. Pick fabulous furniture

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Patios
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

Furniture is key to a gorgeous home so choose wisely. You want furniture pieces that are really going to enhance the outdoor space as well as remain functional.

Don't you love this swinging chair that hangs from the ceiling?

Have a look through the homify patio furniture products for inspiration.

4. Create an outdoor kitchen

casa Limonero, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Patios
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Use your patio to create an outdoor cooking area! This is wonderful place to have summer evening braais, winter cook ups in front of the fire and lovely dinner parties. 

Read these: Tips for creating your own braai terrace.

5. Go all out

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Not only can you create an outside cooking area, but you can truly create a space for entertaining under the stars.

In this design by Jamile Lima Architects, we can see how much attention to detail there is. This looks like an interior space that has simply been moved under a roof outside. Don't be afraid to add decor touches, especially if your patio is protected.

6. A harmonious space

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios
Bender Arquitetura

Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura

Remember that your patio should be a little haven so get creative. Look at how these designers have furnished the patio with comfortable armchairs and a gorgeous pergola.

They've introduced lavender into the mix, with purple cushions, lavender flowers and beautiful lavender branches. This creates a very soft, pretty and relaxing space where one can be with nature.

Also have a look at this: Beautiful pergola, no matter what the weather.

7. Add some colour

Casa Residencial SP, Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores Patios
Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores

Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores
Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores
Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores

Don't be afraid to add bold and rich colours to your patio, which will enhance the entire space. Go for deep reds, blues, yellow or greens in the form of furniture, cushions, decor items or appliances. 

Also make sure that if you eat outside on your patio, to treat it like a dining room. Set the table nicely and create ambiance and atmosphere. Light a few candles too!

8. Utilise the views

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

One of the greatest advantages of a patio is the surrounding views that you get to enjoy when you aren't surrounded by high walls

Choose a spot for your patio that really optimises the surrounds. Think panoramic views so try to elevate your patio if you can. 

9. Let your interior spill out onto the exterior

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Patios
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Let your patio truly become an extension of your interior by creating a very subtle barrier between the two. Open large glass doors or windows so that your patio looks like it is part of the interior space. This also makes your living space look that much bigger, especially in a smaller home.

10. Make it special

Southbank, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Patios
Urban Roof Gardens

Southbank, London

Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens

In this design by Urban Roof Gardens, we can see just how special a patio can be, which is the image that we choose to leave you with today.

The designers have placed rocks and stones all across the roof and have topped it off with a round wooden deck. This deck is enhanced by lighting underneath it.

The designers have placed very subtle and basic furniture on top, allowing for the views to be the focal point of the design.

​Top 6 argitektoniese meesterstukke in Suid-Afrika
Which patio is your favourite and which neighbourhood would you put it in?

