Home improvement: 10 garden and terrace ideas to copy

Getting out into the garden and improving the space can make all the difference, especially for the warmer months!

South Africa is known for its glorious weather throughout the year. In the summer you can enjoy warm days and afternoon thunder showers while in winter you can enjoy peaceful and quiet evenings, preferably in front of the fire.

This is why patios are so important, allowing you to enjoy the weather no matter what time of the year it is. There are so many different types of patios that you can have, including some with fireplaces or outdoor kitchens. You can truly make the most of the exterior area of your home with the right design and materials.

So today at homify, we are going to show you 10 patios that you will love! You will see just how many great designs there are out there and be inspired to create the perfect outdoor space for you and your family!