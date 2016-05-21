​12 Clever Ideas For Storage

When it comes to stylish tips for décor, architecture and furniture, homify is your number one source. And when you require smart ideas for the more practical side of life, like cleaning hints or buying a house, homify is once again there for you!
Today we focus on ingenious ways of squeezing more storage out of your household. We know that not everybody is fortunate enough to live in gigantic and spacious mansions, meaning we have to be clever and creative in balancing a stylish lifestyle and an un-cluttered life.
Well, where there’s a will, there’s a way – and, sometimes, more than one! See here our 12 clever ideas for increasing storage in your home, the homify way.
Stairs can be tricky, especially closed risers that just take up a huge chunk of floor space underneath them. But this ingenious solution to extra storage, courtesy of Chasewood Furniture, means your love for fashion can continue to flourish – simply incorporate some extra closet space underneath that staircase.
Washing machines are tricky if you don’t have your own laundry room – do they belong in the kitchen, the garage, or where? How about the bathroom, where they can be stored away in their own cupboard space, so you don’t have to think about your laundry pile while soaking in the bathtub?
Those walls are so much more than display surfaces for your wall art. Running out of floor or closet space? Opt for some quaint little cubby holes against the wall to help with your display/storage problem.
The best thing is that this solution is not limited to just one room. It can be used in any room of the house – from the bathroom and children’s room, to the kitchen and garage.
What your guests can’t see, won’t hurt them—which is why we wholeheartedly support this storage solution of incorporating drawers into the base of the bed. If you’re fortunate enough to have this in your home, use those drawers for whatever you need to – from storing seasonal clothing and extra linen to housing your out-of-control shoe fetish!
How many times does that little wall space above the door just sit there, doing absolutely nothing? Use it! Adorn it with some shelves or cupboards and use it for stuff that you don’t need to take out too often (like seasonal clothing or camping equipment). This can dramatically increase your closet space in a jiffy!
Store your t-shirts in the space-saving manner by packing them horizontally instead of jamming them on top of each other in that drawer. It uses space much more efficiently, plus allows you to see your entire collection at once without having to lift up the top batch to see what might be hidden underneath.
Allow your closet to breathe by taking out some fashion and moving them to your newly added, wall-mounted hanging rack. A simple rack is fixed to a wall to present extra space for hanging. This is a life-saver for small bedrooms that don’t have the capacity for an extra closet or wardrobe.
No room for a lovely kitchen island? Opt for the rolling kind instead – a kitchen cart. Use its surface space to prep your meals (from dicing cutlets to stirring sauce), and even better if it comes with shelf space that allows for additional storage purposes.
Top marks if you have room in your pantry to keep it there once food prepping is complete.
Adding more cupboards to your already small kitchen will make it look even more space-pressed. Rather opt for some floating shelves instead. They present the same storage/display space that cupboards do, but since they still allow you to see the wall, it doesn’t present the same ‘cramped’ look that a multitude of cupboards will.
Running out of storage space in the kitchen? Add some S-hooks to those shelf edges and use them for hanging up your cups, mugs and/or kitchen utensils. More often than not you can fit two rows of cups in the space of a single shelf, which effectively doubles up your cup/mug storage capacity.
From storage to displaying, that weird little area beneath your staircase comes through once again! If closet doors and closed-off storage is not your style, then be out and open—use it for a striking bookcase, or incorporate some shelves and adorn it with your choice of stylish décor and keepsakes.
Free up some shelf/cupboard space by displaying your love for (and knowledge of) fine wines by turning to these clever wall-mounted racks. This is also a fantastic way of ensuring safety first, meaning no youngsters can sniff around a cupboard and get their hands on your collection of fine (and breakable) wines.