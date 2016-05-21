Your browser is out-of-date.

​12 Clever Ideas For Storage

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
AUXILIARES Y DECORACIÓN, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Living roomAccessories & decoration
When it comes to stylish tips for décor, architecture and furniture, homify is your number one source. And when you require smart ideas for the more practical side of life, like cleaning hints or buying a house, homify is once again there for you!

Today we focus on ingenious ways of squeezing more storage out of your household. We know that not everybody is fortunate enough to live in gigantic and spacious mansions, meaning we have to be clever and creative in balancing a stylish lifestyle and an un-cluttered life.

Well, where there’s a will, there’s a way – and, sometimes, more than one! See here our 12 clever ideas for increasing storage in your home, the homify way.

1. Stair storage

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify
homify

Stairs can be tricky, especially closed risers that just take up a huge chunk of floor space underneath them. But this ingenious solution to extra storage, courtesy of Chasewood Furniture, means your love for fashion can continue to flourish – simply incorporate some extra closet space underneath that staircase.

2. The washing machine

Modello HOPE, RAB ARREDO BAGNO RAB ARREDO BAGNO BathroomStorage
RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

Washing machines are tricky if you don’t have your own laundry room – do they belong in the kitchen, the garage, or where? How about the bathroom, where they can be stored away in their own cupboard space, so you don’t have to think about your laundry pile while soaking in the bathtub? 

We know you’re serious about your laundry. So then, be sure to see: Wait, Before You Buy That Washing Machine!

3. The wonder of walls

Cubic Bathroom, Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini BathroomStorage
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

Those walls are so much more than display surfaces for your wall art. Running out of floor or closet space? Opt for some quaint little cubby holes against the wall to help with your display/storage problem.

The best thing is that this solution is not limited to just one room. It can be used in any room of the house – from the bathroom and children’s room, to the kitchen and garage.

4. Under the bed

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify
homify

What your guests can’t see, won’t hurt them—which is why we wholeheartedly support this storage solution of incorporating drawers into the base of the bed. If you’re fortunate enough to have this in your home, use those drawers for whatever you need to – from storing seasonal clothing and extra linen to housing your out-of-control shoe fetish!

5. Look up

SPAVENTA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS BedroomWardrobes & closets
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

How many times does that little wall space above the door just sit there, doing absolutely nothing? Use it! Adorn it with some shelves or cupboards and use it for stuff that you don’t need to take out too often (like seasonal clothing or camping equipment). This can dramatically increase your closet space in a jiffy!

6. When it comes to shirts

Einbauschränke, CABINET Schranksysteme AG CABINET Schranksysteme AG BedroomWardrobes & closets
CABINET Schranksysteme AG
CABINET Schranksysteme AG

Store your t-shirts in the space-saving manner by packing them horizontally instead of jamming them on top of each other in that drawer. It uses space much more efficiently, plus allows you to see your entire collection at once without having to lift up the top batch to see what might be hidden underneath.

7. Add a hanging rack

Möbel, Calvill Calvill BedroomWardrobes & closets
Calvill
Calvill

Allow your closet to breathe by taking out some fashion and moving them to your newly added, wall-mounted hanging rack. A simple rack is fixed to a wall to present extra space for hanging. This is a life-saver for small bedrooms that don’t have the capacity for an extra closet or wardrobe.

8. Clear out that kitchen

Cocina AMBLESIDE AW15, Laura Ashley Decoración Laura Ashley Decoración KitchenStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración

No room for a lovely kitchen island? Opt for the rolling kind instead – a kitchen cart. Use its surface space to prep your meals (from dicing cutlets to stirring sauce), and even better if it comes with shelf space that allows for additional storage purposes.

Top marks if you have room in your pantry to keep it there once food prepping is complete.

9. Opt for open shelves

Cozinhas coloridas , Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina KitchenStorage
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

Adding more cupboards to your already small kitchen will make it look even more space-pressed. Rather opt for some floating shelves instead. They present the same storage/display space that cupboards do, but since they still allow you to see the wall, it doesn’t present the same ‘cramped’ look that a multitude of cupboards will.

10. Get hooked

The Mighty Plate Rack, The Plate Rack The Plate Rack KitchenStorage
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

Running out of storage space in the kitchen? Add some S-hooks to those shelf edges and use them for hanging up your cups, mugs and/or kitchen utensils. More often than not you can fit two rows of cups in the space of a single shelf, which effectively doubles up your cup/mug storage capacity.

11. Another use for stairs

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect

From storage to displaying, that weird little area beneath your staircase comes through once again! If closet doors and closed-off storage is not your style, then be out and open—use it for a striking bookcase, or incorporate some shelves and adorn it with your choice of stylish décor and keepsakes.

12. Stop whining

AUXILIARES Y DECORACIÓN, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Living roomAccessories & decoration
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Free up some shelf/cupboard space by displaying your love for (and knowledge of) fine wines by turning to these clever wall-mounted racks. This is also a fantastic way of ensuring safety first, meaning no youngsters can sniff around a cupboard and get their hands on your collection of fine (and breakable) wines.

The Prefab Home that Packs a Punch
Our comments section below is just for you, so tell us: what other clever hints do you have for increasing storing space?

