​12 Clever Ideas For Storage

When it comes to stylish tips for décor, architecture and furniture, homify is your number one source. And when you require smart ideas for the more practical side of life, like cleaning hints or buying a house, homify is once again there for you!

Today we focus on ingenious ways of squeezing more storage out of your household. We know that not everybody is fortunate enough to live in gigantic and spacious mansions, meaning we have to be clever and creative in balancing a stylish lifestyle and an un-cluttered life.

Well, where there’s a will, there’s a way – and, sometimes, more than one! See here our 12 clever ideas for increasing storage in your home, the homify way.