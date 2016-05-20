11 Sofas To Die For

Few things beat kicking off your shoes and kicking it back on a stylish sofa. Whether it’s to lose yourself in a great page-turner, enjoy a Friday night DVD, or cuddle with a loved one, a sofa is your ideal go-to source for a relaxing time.

The size of the sofa that you opt for depends on two things: your available space and your family. Youngsters who haven’t outgrown their jumping-on-furniture phase probably shouldn’t be allowed near an ultra modern leather Chesterfield beauty. And if you have friends or family who like to sleep over, then a sofa bed is your best option.

With relaxation (and style, of course) in mind, let’s take a look at 11 breathtaking beauties in terms of sofas and couches. Which one will best complement your home’s style?