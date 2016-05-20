11 Sofas To Die For

Few things beat kicking off your shoes and kicking it back on a stylish sofa. Whether it’s to lose yourself in a great page-turner, enjoy a Friday night DVD, or cuddle with a loved one, a sofa is your ideal go-to source for a relaxing time.
The size of the sofa that you opt for depends on two things: your available space and your family. Youngsters who haven’t outgrown their jumping-on-furniture phase probably shouldn’t be allowed near an ultra modern leather Chesterfield beauty. And if you have friends or family who like to sleep over, then a sofa bed is your best option.
With relaxation (and style, of course) in mind, let’s take a look at 11 breathtaking beauties in terms of sofas and couches. Which one will best complement your home’s style?
We are spoiled for choice when it comes to sofas, and this modern beauty certainly treats us to an elegant sight. With back- and arm support semi-detached, this dark pearl-grey wonder definitely ups the style factor in any room.
And should you feel the need to engage in some horizontal relaxation, simply grab a scatter cushion for your head. Problem solved.
A sofa is not just intended for the living room, you know. See how this gorgeous beauty enchants a bedroom with utmost sophistication. Granted, adornments and embellishments are not everybody’s style, but should you have a love for golden frills and intricate patchwork, then this classic seater (very reminiscent of the Versailles era) could be perfect for you.
Speaking of bedroom, see the homify-approved methods of enjoying A better bedroom in just 15 minutes.
No need to resort to drab and boring seating space just because you’re an adult. This deliciously colourful seater injects any room with a powerful punch of character. Plus, it can be broken up into multiple seats for when more friends drop over to admire that striking new sofa you’ve been bragging about.
Leather just adds a certain something, and this beauty is the perfect je ne sais quoi you’ve been searching for. And we all know the sophistication that comes with owning a Chesterfield sofa, with its gentlemen’s-club quality that allows men to sit straight so that their suits won’t wrinkle.
Rolled arms equally high to the back, low-slung, and no back cushions. Pure perfection.
Comfort is key, right? And what could be more comfortable than a myriad of pillows and an abundance of space that allows you to stretch out your legs? We recommend this sofa to cuddle up with your loved on a rainy day, or take a comfy seat while enjoying that cup of coffee – equally perfect for either!
Having an intimate chit-chat with a friend? Lounging around on movie night? Either way, this restful creation by Delife is perfect! A striking contrast between charcoal and off-white, lush and soft seating, more than adequate space for lounging, and a most modern design – what more could we want in a sofa?
Treat yourself (and your terrace) to this exterior stunner. Soak up the sun in style when seating yourself on this modern model, which is adorned with just the right amount of blues, turquoises, and whites to make for a must-have addition for your beach house.
And look – it even comes with its own coffee table!
Don’t you hate it when you can’t hear what your friend is saying when seated on the other side of your gigantic living room? Us too! This majestic beauty ensures that close friends stay together, allowing everyone a soft sit-down in a neat and beautiful fashion.
If you want your sofa to say “look at me”, the look to this unique creation. An assortment of pinks and soft rounded shapes can be the ideal addition to your living room (or bedroom, or terrace), plus those pleasant backrests are just the thing when you want everyone to know that although you don’t take yourself too seriously, you still like to make a stylish statement.
L-shapes don’t always belong in the corner, yet they just look so stunning when fitted snugly in-between your walls. This plush, white sofa guarantees a relaxing and tranquil sit-down, corner or not, and will look simply striking regardless of the colours you pick for those scatter cushions.
homify hint: If large corner sofas aren’t your style, then you can opt for a clever arrangement with a few two- or three-seater sofas instead.
Although some may argue that this wonder is more of a lounger than sofa, we just couldn’t resist including it. With that sexy body and alluring look, it is a must-have for anybody who is serious about contemporary style.
Comfortable back support, plush fabric for enjoyment, plus you know how striking those curves will blend in (or contrast) with your particular living room’s design and style.