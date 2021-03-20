How to Use a Calming Colour Palette in Your Home + 15 Images

Have you ever wanted to enter your home and find yourself in a tranquil, calming environment free of worries? Me too — but it's not always that easy to relax in our homes. Maybe your children have made a mess while you were away, or you've piled up some dishes and laundry because you're busy working all day. The stresses of daily life can get to us and make it harder to keep our home clean and organised, leaving us feeling anxious and unsatisfied. But what if it were easier to feel instantly calmed by your own home?

Using a calming colour palette is an easy way to curate a better home environment, so that by walking in the door, you'll be invited to relax and unwind. Cool colours like blues, purples, and greens can achieve this sort of effect. And by using a majority of calming colours, you'll find that you won't always need everything to be perfect in order to feel calm.