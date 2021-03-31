An Eclectic Style Renovation For a Young Couple's Home

Eclectic is the only design theme that allows you to let your eccentric taste flow freely. This style effortlessly brings together different textures, shapes, materials and colours in such a way that they end up complementing each other. Here, the interior designers and decorators from CS Design, Sandton, South Africa, offer you a clear example of how this tough design scheme can be beautifully implemented. From the exceptionally designed living room to the modern kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom, every single space reflects an appealing unpredictability while ensuring unmatched comfort. Most importantly, the designers have made sure that the entire house carries a fresh and lively vibe to match the exquisite taste of the young couple who owns the house.
Wrapped in an elegant appeal, the room features a neutral colour palette. From the walls to the sofa set and curtains, everything can be seen covered in a soothing off-white shade. However, the green and blue cushions, textured rug and artificial flowers make sure to infuse a pop of colour. In addition, the circular centre tables create a pleasing contrast with the sharp and clean lines dominating the room, whereas the wide windows flood the room with ample natural light.
To redefine the entire living room, the designers have positioned two well-customized lounging chairs next to the cushioned sofa set. Besides offering a perfect lounging space, these chairs infuse a vibrant touch in the otherwise monochromatic setting and make a bold statement.
Exactly opposite to the sofa, is this finely crafted TV panel. The wall behind the TV features the ever-classic combination of white and wood, whereas the lower section displays a sleek wooden cabinet for keeping accessories as well as for storing things that are to be kept out of sight.
This u-shaped modular kitchen can definitely act as a great addition to any house which has space-based constraints. The inner space of the kitchen displays maximum use of overhead and floor cabinets to maintain a clutter-free appearance, and the outer section features two completely different sides. As on one hand, you have a rustic-style dining counter, whereas the other side introduces you to a natural design theme with floral wallpaper and huge green plants.
The décor of the bar has been kept quite minimal to give it a hint of sophistication. While the L-shaped counter and wooden stools offer a comfortable seating space, the brick wall below the counter creates a country-style décor. Also, the bespoke gin cupboard provides adequate space for displaying your fine liquor collection.
Featuring a modern and rustic feel, the designers have used several interesting elements to refurb this master bedroom. The rusticity of the brick wall behind the bed has been contrasted well with the contemporary character of the plush headboard, blue velvet cushions, rug, and couch. The hint of blue has also been reflected through the floral wallpaper. Moreover, the white side tables complement the bedding, whereas the brown bench extends the level of comfort.
Despite the compact space, this washroom presents a comfortable setting. To renovate this guest WC, a subtle wallpaper displaying animal figures and plants has been used to cover the walls. Also, the subway tiles add to the well-furnished appeal, and the window on the side welcomes natural light.
