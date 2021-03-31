An Eclectic Style Renovation For a Young Couple's Home

Eclectic is the only design theme that allows you to let your eccentric taste flow freely. This style effortlessly brings together different textures, shapes, materials and colours in such a way that they end up complementing each other. Here, the interior designers and decorators from CS Design, Sandton, South Africa, offer you a clear example of how this tough design scheme can be beautifully implemented. From the exceptionally designed living room to the modern kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom, every single space reflects an appealing unpredictability while ensuring unmatched comfort. Most importantly, the designers have made sure that the entire house carries a fresh and lively vibe to match the exquisite taste of the young couple who owns the house.