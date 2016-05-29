Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 ways to tidy up your living room!

Leigh Leigh
Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Living room
Loading admin actions …

Your living room is the space where you entertain guests, read your book, relax with your favourite movie, have tea or coffee with your family and read the newspaper on a Sunday. You don't want it to ever look too cluttered or crowded. 

It's difficult though, especially when you have children or a partner who is not so tidy! You may feel like you are constantly clearing away coffee mugs, picking up shoes and plumping cushions. 

Which is why today at homify, we are going to show you 11 quick and easy tips to tidy up your living room.

1. Keep It Simple

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

The best way that you can keep your living room neat is to keep it minimalist and simple. If you only include functional items in your living room, there are less items that can be moved around and left untidy.

Opt for a simple and sleek sofa, a sturdy coffee table and only a few functional decor items.

2. Distract with the detail

sala de estar - bege, cinza, azul e marrom Mariana Von Kruger Modern living room
Mariana Von Kruger

sala de estar—bege, cinza, azul e marrom

Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger

Pair a neutral sofa with detailed, funky and bright cushions or place a patterned armchair in the corner of the room, like in this design by Emme Interiors. Make sure these items look neat and are placed correctly when guests come to visit and they will be so dazzled by the trendy style, they won't notice anything else!

3. Go symmetrical

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

By creating a very symmetrical look and feel in your living room, you're more likely to create a more neat and tidy looking space. 

Put two sofas facing each other in a room and separate with a coffee table. This way anything that is out of place will be spotted immediately! 

Tip: Have a no crockery rule in the living room. Eating and drinking should only occur in the kitchen or dining room if you want to keep your living room pristine.

4. Colour-code the living room

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

How gorgeous is this living room, by Vismaracorsi Architects? What it proves is that by pairing colours, you can truly create a neat and tidy space.

Opt for two primary colours, like the beige and pink colours that have been used here, and then pair with minimalist and neutral furniture, like a white coffee table. This way every piece of furniture in the living room has its place, making tidying up a breeze.

5. Invest in a handheld vacuum cleaner

CASA RC, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Living room
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

If you have pets, kids or messy friends, it's time to invest in a handheld vacuum cleaner. This is the easiest way to suck up hair, fur, spilled food items or mess!

You can use them on the rug, the floor, the sofa and the cushions, making your living room sparkling clean in a matter of seconds.

6. Let in some light and air

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The best way to keep your living room looking neat, tidy and clean is to allow the natural sunshine and air to flow through the space. Invest in large glass windows and doors, like in this design, to really create a spacious and inviting space.

Love this sofa? Have a look through the homify living products for inspiration for your own home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Make it part of the design

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

Sometimes your living room is just going to look busy and there's nothing you can do about it. So why not add this to the design and style of the space?

Add little throws to the corners of the sofas, which people can reach for if they are feeling chilly or want a bit of comfort. Place a photo collage on the wall to keep the space looking full of personality and character.

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

Have a look at these: Tips to create a really cosy living room.

8. Out with the old

Higienópolis/SP, Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room Multicolored
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

While it's fantastic to have some magazines and books on the coffee table in the living room, like in this design by Thaisa Camargo Architects & Interiors, you don't want to end up with old magazines stacked up to the ceiling!

Be ruthless and throw out old material so that your living room is only ever decorated with a few magazines or books at a time. No one likes a hoarder.

9. Stay organised

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Living room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

The trick to maintaining a tidy home is to stay organised, ensuring that every item has its place in the home. It's also good to clearly define sections of the house, like in this design. Even though it is open plan, we can clearly see the perimetres between the kitchen, the dining room and the living room.

If every item has a home, it's less likely to go astray!

10. Daily routine

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make clearing the living room a daily routine and it will never become a nuisance. We know this sounds like a lot of work, especially when you have a busy schedule as it is, but if you ensure that the living room is clean and tidy at the end of each day, it will never get out of hand. Put the glasses and dishes in the kitchen and plump the cushions as often as possible.

11. Invest in smart furniture

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Our last tip that we leave you with is to invest in furniture that doubles up as storage units. Being able to place blankets, throws, books and other items in your sofa or ottoman will ensure that you never have items lying around the living room.

Like this ideabook? Also read these: Great solutions for keeping the home organised.

Before and after: 5 fabulous terrace transformations
What other tips do you have for keeping your living room tidy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks