11 ways to tidy up your living room!

Your living room is the space where you entertain guests, read your book, relax with your favourite movie, have tea or coffee with your family and read the newspaper on a Sunday. You don't want it to ever look too cluttered or crowded.
It's difficult though, especially when you have children or a partner who is not so tidy! You may feel like you are constantly clearing away coffee mugs, picking up shoes and plumping cushions.
Which is why today at homify, we are going to show you 11 quick and easy tips to tidy up your living room.
The best way that you can keep your living room neat is to keep it minimalist and simple. If you only include functional items in your living room, there are less items that can be moved around and left untidy.
Opt for a simple and sleek sofa, a sturdy coffee table and only a few functional decor items.
Pair a neutral sofa with detailed, funky and bright cushions or place a patterned armchair in the corner of the room, like in this design by Emme Interiors. Make sure these items look neat and are placed correctly when guests come to visit and they will be so dazzled by the trendy style, they won't notice anything else!
By creating a very symmetrical look and feel in your living room, you're more likely to create a more neat and tidy looking space.
Put two sofas facing each other in a room and separate with a coffee table. This way anything that is out of place will be spotted immediately!
Tip: Have a no crockery rule in the living room. Eating and drinking should only occur in the kitchen or dining room if you want to keep your living room pristine.
How gorgeous is this living room, by Vismaracorsi Architects? What it proves is that by pairing colours, you can truly create a neat and tidy space.
Opt for two primary colours, like the beige and pink colours that have been used here, and then pair with minimalist and neutral furniture, like a white coffee table. This way every piece of furniture in the living room has its place, making tidying up a breeze.
If you have pets, kids or messy friends, it's time to invest in a handheld vacuum cleaner. This is the easiest way to suck up hair, fur, spilled food items or mess!
You can use them on the rug, the floor, the sofa and the cushions, making your living room sparkling clean in a matter of seconds.
The best way to keep your living room looking neat, tidy and clean is to allow the natural sunshine and air to flow through the space. Invest in large glass windows and doors, like in this design, to really create a spacious and inviting space.
Love this sofa?
Sometimes your living room is just going to look busy and there's nothing you can do about it. So why not add this to the design and style of the space?
Add little throws to the corners of the sofas, which people can reach for if they are feeling chilly or want a bit of comfort. Place a photo collage on the wall to keep the space looking full of personality and character.
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.
While it's fantastic to have some magazines and books on the coffee table in the living room, like in this design by Thaisa Camargo Architects & Interiors, you don't want to end up with old magazines stacked up to the ceiling!
Be ruthless and throw out old material so that your living room is only ever decorated with a few magazines or books at a time. No one likes a hoarder.
The trick to maintaining a tidy home is to stay organised, ensuring that every item has its place in the home. It's also good to clearly define sections of the house, like in this design. Even though it is open plan, we can clearly see the perimetres between the kitchen, the dining room and the living room.
If every item has a home, it's less likely to go astray!
Make clearing the living room a daily routine and it will never become a nuisance. We know this sounds like a lot of work, especially when you have a busy schedule as it is, but if you ensure that the living room is clean and tidy at the end of each day, it will never get out of hand. Put the glasses and dishes in the kitchen and plump the cushions as often as possible.
Our last tip that we leave you with is to invest in furniture that doubles up as storage units. Being able to place blankets, throws, books and other items in your sofa or ottoman will ensure that you never have items lying around the living room.
