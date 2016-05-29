The House with a Flair for Colour

Architects Reform Konrad Grodzinski know how to turn something that would otherwise be quite ordinary and basic into a little pocket of wonder, delight and magic.
Which is exactly what we are going to see today in the form of Dom Senatorska today. A little apartment becomes a beautiful, colourful little haven of character and charm.
We are going to see a little space unfold into a delightful and beautiful home, which any of us would love to live in!
The exterior of this home shows us just how much character, colour and style has been introduced into the design.
A simple, face brick house features different shaped and sized windows throughout the exterior, which have each been framed by different colours. Green, yellow, blue, orange and red enhance the entire facade of this home, which would otherwise look very plain and simple.
The building features a wide, stone pathway that leads up to the front door of the home. This path is framed by little shrubs and trees. What a gorgeous little picturesque sight!
We hop inside this gorgeous little home and find ourselves in a bright orange kitchen!
The kitchen is small, but opens up onto the living area of the home. The white cupboards and light wooden cabinets create a very light and airy space, while the orange walls and floors add character and personality! Have you ever seen such a bright and beautiful kitchen?
If you're going to opt for bright walls or floors in any section of the house, pair with very neutral furniture and features. The colour should be the focal point, while the rest of the home should remain subtle and understated.
Don't you love these smart pull out drawers that have been placed on the wall above the kitchen counters? Storage space in the kitchen means less clutter and chaos on the counters—also a good tip for a small space!
If we make our way outside of the kitchen, we can see that the orange linoleum flooring transitions into grey linoleum flooring. Linoleum is a great material for the floor as it is easy to clean, looks great and lasts for a long time!
Grey has been used in the living area, complementing the white walls, grey breakfast bar and modern and trendy chairs. Then we can see an orange sofa has been used, enhancing the whole area! Not only does it match the orange in the kitchen, but it adds a little flair to the living space.
Don't you love the little shelf with the green plant decorating the room?
This modern and funky living room features a gorgeous L-shape sofa and a little futon. The designers have also furnished this space with a plush cream-coloured rug, making it slightly cosier and warm.
You can also see that the designers have recycled an old wine pallet to create a coffee table with wheels. This is functional, sustainable and looks really trendy and retro too! They've painted it white so that it slips seamlessly into the living room design.
You'll also notice that the designers have included storage units across the entire length of the upper wall, utilising vertical space.
In the stairwell of this apartment block, we can see that the face brick theme continues, while the landing of the second floor features mosaic tiled flooring.
This look and feel matches the outside of the building, keeping the design style uniform, with an industrial chic edge.
The great thing is that these more raw exterior designs open up into the modern, bright and colourful apartments that we have explored today. The contrast is just gorgeous.
These are small homes that pack personality, character and a flair for adventure into a small, yet gorgeous space.