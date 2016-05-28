The Amazing Little Abandoned Home!

This abandoned little house, that we are going to explore today, is like chalk and cheese from before and after. It almost seems like the architects have taken a magic wand and transformed everything!

This project is based close to Parque da Peneda Geres in Portugal. In this fantastic location, we are going to look at an old stone cottage that was previously in an absolutely ruined state.

Yet, there was a massive intervention carried out by a team of architects from RH Casas de Campo Design,. which has managed to create a real and beautiful home out of what was previously an abandoned building.

Let us go and explore the metamorphosis of this old home into an incredible design!