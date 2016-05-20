​Before And After: From Deserted Plot To Posh Patio

Today on ‘Before and After’, we trek all the way north to our English cousins to see the style and pizzazz that British architectural firm Reis London Ltd is capable of.
The problem? A deserted wasteland at the rear of a property that incorporated a dull look into the surrounding homes. The solution? A loft conversion and extension to the terrace property, as well as the inclusion of one stylish garden that flaunts a most contemporary finish.
But words can only describe so much – let’s see some visual representation!
What a spacious plot! In all honesty, this area has loads of potential. With generous proportions, the plot (being neither too long nor narrow) offers so many possibilities, most notably that generous size, which says a lot about a London terrace (where space is, pretty much like anywhere else, very precious). Sadly, its shining promise is dulled considerably by the absence of decent upkeep.
A facelift was needed, and fast!
It’s a design miracle! Not a hint of the deserted wasteland that once was can be seen here. Gone are the murky green overgrown grasses and in their place stands rich cherry-coloured wood that make for one decent finish on the loft extension.
Lots of seating opportunities, polished tiled surfaces, and overall amazing finishes – what a way to enhance the glamour level of a space!
London is not South Africa, meaning we are talking about two very different sets of climates. However, these homeowners are optimistic about forthcoming summer days, and opted for a pergola that can help with escaping the sun when need be.
But it’s that seating that has us green with envy! Wooden bench seating always look ultra stylish in a garden or yard, and some fancy cushions or pillows are ideal to combat that hard surface.
Notice how stunning the black fence makes the cherry wood positively glow with warmness. Colour contrast is always a winning element, yet here it works most fantastic.
An outdoor fireplace? Sounds like an excuse for a social event. Call the friends, pour the wine, and start the merriment as everyone takes a comfortable seat in front of this very modern fireplace, complete with built-in firewood storage compartment.
Since the cherry wood made such a dramatic contrast against that dark fence, the fireplace opted for an age-old offset between light and dark: crisp white against bold black. And it works perfectly!
Raised garden beds always look striking, yet these ones flaunt their presence with unapologetic style. Long and lean, in a sparkling white, and housing some lush plants and tall trees, this boxy design looks nothing short of gorgeous, and also introduces some seating options into the area.
We love upping the style, which is why we want to share with you these: 7 Stunners To Boost Your Garden.