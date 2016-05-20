Your browser is out-of-date.

​Before And After: From Deserted Plot To Posh Patio

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The Belsize Project, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
Today on ‘Before and After’, we trek all the way north to our English cousins to see the style and pizzazz that British architectural firm Reis London Ltd is capable of. 

The problem? A deserted wasteland at the rear of a property that incorporated a dull look into the surrounding homes. The solution? A loft conversion and extension to the terrace property, as well as the inclusion of one stylish garden that flaunts a most contemporary finish. 

But words can only describe so much – let’s see some visual representation!

Before: a deserted wasteland

Before IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD grass,lawn,before,landscape
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Before

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

What a spacious plot! In all honesty, this area has loads of potential. With generous proportions, the plot (being neither too long nor narrow) offers so many possibilities, most notably that generous size, which says a lot about a London terrace (where space is, pretty much like anywhere else, very precious). Sadly, its shining promise is dulled considerably by the absence of decent upkeep. 

A facelift was needed, and fast!

After: what a change!

Addition of a Loft Conversion, Rear Extension with bi folding doors and a contemporary garden IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD loft conversion,extension,sash windows,contemporary garden,wooden bench,raised flower bed,raised planting,evergreens,olive trees,red cedar,victorian home
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Addition of a Loft Conversion, Rear Extension with bi folding doors and a contemporary garden

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

It’s a design miracle! Not a hint of the deserted wasteland that once was can be seen here. Gone are the murky green overgrown grasses and in their place stands rich cherry-coloured wood that make for one decent finish on the loft extension. 

Lots of seating opportunities, polished tiled surfaces, and overall amazing finishes – what a way to enhance the glamour level of a space!

After: perfect for sunny days

Al Fresco Dining IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Al Fresco Dining

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

London is not South Africa, meaning we are talking about two very different sets of climates. However, these homeowners are optimistic about forthcoming summer days, and opted for a pergola that can help with escaping the sun when need be. 

But it’s that seating that has us green with envy! Wooden bench seating always look ultra stylish in a garden or yard, and some fancy cushions or pillows are ideal to combat that hard surface. 

Notice how stunning the black fence makes the cherry wood positively glow with warmness. Colour contrast is always a winning element, yet here it works most fantastic.

After: that’s hot

A chilly night by the fire IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Contemporary garden,contemporary fire,firepit,sandstone,woodfire,logs,fireplace,bayleaf,tiled floor,grey fence,garden fence,contemporary fence
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

A chilly night by the fire

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

An outdoor fireplace? Sounds like an excuse for a social event. Call the friends, pour the wine, and start the merriment as everyone takes a comfortable seat in front of this very modern fireplace, complete with built-in firewood storage compartment. 

Since the cherry wood made such a dramatic contrast against that dark fence, the fireplace opted for an age-old offset between light and dark: crisp white against bold black. And it works perfectly!

After: upping the style

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD olive tree,ever green,raised flower beds,contemporary garden,concrete beds,red cedar fence,cedar fence,contemporary fence,white and wood,contemporary design
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Raised garden beds always look striking, yet these ones flaunt their presence with unapologetic style. Long and lean, in a sparkling white, and housing some lush plants and tall trees, this boxy design looks nothing short of gorgeous, and also introduces some seating options into the area. 

We love upping the style, which is why we want to share with you these: 7 Stunners To Boost Your Garden.

Pure genius, and that’s why we love this transformation! Tell us what you think of it in our comments space below...

