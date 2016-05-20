​Before And After: From Deserted Plot To Posh Patio

Today on ‘Before and After’, we trek all the way north to our English cousins to see the style and pizzazz that British architectural firm Reis London Ltd is capable of.

The problem? A deserted wasteland at the rear of a property that incorporated a dull look into the surrounding homes. The solution? A loft conversion and extension to the terrace property, as well as the inclusion of one stylish garden that flaunts a most contemporary finish.

But words can only describe so much – let’s see some visual representation!