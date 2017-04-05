​10 DIY fence ideas to improve your garden

Building a fence is no easy task, but you don't need landscaping skills to pull it off.

Ah, the fantastic fence – that little separator that divides the street from your front lawn, or your back garden from your neighbour’s plot. Although it performs such a simple yet important function, don’t think that the design of your fence can be a last-minute afterthought.

Just like the right fence can make your garden, so can it be ruined by the wrong one. And the last thing you want is a shoddy looking structure corrupting that perfectly crafted garden of yours.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at 10 stylish ideas for fences, either for garden or front yard – and then see which design styles go perfect with each one!