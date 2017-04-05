Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 DIY fence ideas to improve your garden

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Nuovo giardino con piscina in collina , Studio Green Design Studio Green Design Modern Garden
Building a fence is no easy task, but you don't need landscaping skills to pull it off. 

Ah, the fantastic fence – that little separator that divides the street from your front lawn, or your back garden from your neighbour’s plot. Although it performs such a simple yet important function, don’t think that the design of your fence can be a last-minute afterthought.

Just like the right fence can make your garden, so can it be ruined by the wrong one. And the last thing you want is a shoddy looking structure corrupting that perfectly crafted garden of yours.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at 10 stylish ideas for fences, either for garden or front yard – and then see which design styles go perfect with each one!

A reed / bamboo fence

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
Don’t judge bamboo or reeds as a quick afterthought – if done correctly, they can make one super stylish fence for your exteriors. Here we see a unique combination between reed and stone, crafting a very modern appearance that makes quite the statement when combined with lush plants and fresh green grass. 

Ideal for: The rustic style.

Some hard metal

Murs de séparation, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Fencing & walls
Metal for your fence? Why not? It can add a real touch of originality to your exterior space. Just see the look that So Garden proposes above with this designer ambience – while preserving its natural appearance with the rusty colour, it also gives off a very eye-catching effect when combined with foliage. 

Ideal for: The industrial style.

The concrete look

Deluxe Betonzäune, Morganland Morganland Garden Fencing & walls
Although concrete is not always the most pocket-friendly option, it certainly provides results, especially if you want a sturdy structure to separate your space from your neighbour’s. And since it’s available in a multitude of different styles and colours, you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to selecting the ideal one for your home. 

Ideal for: Any style.

Stunning in steel

Edelstahltore Bergtor in der Schweiz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
fence of stainless steel already projects a striking image, but one adorned with a visual beauty like in our example above boosts it immediately to “stunning” status. How lovely would that magical design look surrounding your children’s playground? 

Ideal for: Futuristic or modern styles.

The classic wooden fence

Sylter Gartentore, Friesentore, Sichtschutztore blickdicht und Gartenpforten aus Sipo Mahagoni.- Accoya.- und Bongossiholz in Weiß und allen RAL Farben auf Maß lieferbar., Holzwerkstatt Mazur Holzwerkstatt Mazur Modern Garden
Suburbia is calling, and this fence is perfection. With its neat design and perfectly trimmed finishes, this option no doubt takes second place in the perfect-fence race for a peaceful suburban neighbourhood (right after the characteristic white-picket fence we all know and love). 

Ideal for: The country, neoclassic, or Victorian styles.

Timber palisades

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
If natural-looking and rural is what you’re after, then this beauty might be for you. This fence is an easy DIY project, cost-effective, practical, and all you really need is time, wood, some nails, and decent binding, like wiring. 

Ideal for: The rustic or farm styles.

Bricks and metal

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
Want something a bit more formal? You can’t go wrong with the classic brick-and-metal mix, as shown above. Perfect for your typical cottage or suburban home, this fence not only adds a formal style to its space, but also ensures some trustworthy sturdiness. 

Plus, with both brick and metal being available in a wide range of styles and colours, you know you can combine and mix to your heart’s delight. 

Ideal for: The classic style, as well as European.

Metal ornaments

homify Modern Garden
For those who want a bit of pizzazz with their fences (and, really, who doesn’t?), consider this tried-and-tested option. Solid concrete/brick wall with a tantalising metal decoration on top. You know you’ve seen it in countless front yards, and you know that it can be a great option if paired with the right house. 

Ideal for: The modern or modern country style.

What about stone?

homify Mediterranean style garden
Similar to exposed brick, stone projects a fabulous textured look that is hard to ignore – if that’s what floats your boat. Imagine that pattern (available in different colours) mixed with some colourful flowers and lush plants. Stunning idea? We think so too! 

Ideal for: The rustic and gothic styles, plus your typical English country house.

A plant hedge

Nuovo giardino con piscina in collina , Studio Green Design Studio Green Design Modern Garden
What goes with a garden? Green, green, and more green! So, how about a lush plant hedge to close off our fence list? 

A professional landscape architect / gardener can inform you on the type of plants best suited to erect a garden hedge. Factors like climate and upkeep must be taken into consideration, but isn’t that charming, lush look worth it? 

Ideal for: The classic and modern styles, plus your typical cottage. 

From one striking addition to another, let’s see how you can: Boost your garden… with a pond.

A modern prefab for R600,000
Which fence would look perfect in your yard? Let us know in the comments section below!

Discover home inspiration!

