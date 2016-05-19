​A fabulous facelift for a tired apartment

We’ve said it before, but it deserves repeating: we love a good makeover! And to aid us in our love for fabulous facelifts is Berlin-based interior architects Stilschmiede (German for ‘stylesmith’) to show us what they can do when presented with a tired space.

The scenario? A city apartment with lots of potential that needed hard work and creative designing. The challenge? Making this old-but-okay space seem ultra glamorous and contemporary.

The results? Let’s see…