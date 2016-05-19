​A fabulous facelift for a tired apartment

We’ve said it before, but it deserves repeating: we love a good makeover! And to aid us in our love for fabulous facelifts is Berlin-based interior architects Stilschmiede (German for ‘stylesmith’) to show us what they can do when presented with a tired space.
The scenario? A city apartment with lots of potential that needed hard work and creative designing. The challenge? Making this old-but-okay space seem ultra glamorous and contemporary.
The results? Let’s see…
Warm and cool tones complement each other, yet it doesn’t mean you can smack together any two colours and expect a striking image. Case in point this corridor above, where an old yellow and blue just don’t seem to offset each other the way that they should.
In addition, the greying tiles and unflattering décor make this hallway seem quite forgotten. Some flair and fashionable updates were in order!
Bless the neutrals, for they have been game-changing, life-saving tones on so many occasions! The new white of those walls gives off a pure and elegant ambience that looks so clean and fresh.
And the new wooden flooring adds a charming ambience that is quite reminiscent of a lazy afternoon on the beach.
The clever addition of door mirrors and cabinets free up some more visual space and storage options which we just love, love, love!
Before our experts waved their stylish magic wands, the entrance to the living area was nothing to brag about. No striking décor, and no eye-catching colours or elements to speak of.
Pictured above we can see the renovation already in progress, with the old tile flooring removed and the unflattering wall colours scraped off. What will the new look be like?
What a transformation! This passageway is completely unrecognisable with its new modern look. The taupe-coloured walls add a strong element of elegance and class, combining most deliciously with the new wooden flooring.
A crisp-white side table and door frame contrast splendidly with the new beige palette, while an old barn door against the wall makes for a stylish shabby-chic touch that upgrades that regular wall to focal point status.
No… just no. The windows of the old living room showed promise, yet they are overshadowed by the dim lighting, old patterned furniture, and overall cluttered look. Most definitely not the way to go if you want a stylish and modern interior vision!
Not only did the room get a new look, it also received a new function! It is now the bedroom – and a very stylish one, at that!
Bulky drapes made way for light curtains that dance fantastically with the incoming sunshine. The old blue wall colour has been replaced by a friendly and tranquil cream. Old tile gave way to a modern wooden floor, and all furniture and décor pieces inject stylish colour and texture into this bedroom space, which is sure to promote sweet dreams!
Although white floor- and wall tiles can make a bathroom look neat and clean, they did nothing for the guest bathroom. Together with the white walls, they rendered the space into an expressionless corner that drastically needed some pizzazz.
Bye-bye tired tiles, hello magnificent mosaic! Opting for a unique interplay between dark and light neutrals, the new mosaic wall covering does a fantastic job of making that white porcelain dazzle.
We love that round basin, which contrasts perfectly with the rectangular-shaped tiles and linear panelled flooring. And don’t overlook that charming touch of rustic in the form of a wooden bathroom cabinet.
If a kitchen design is your inspiration for cooking, then these homeowners were in serious trouble. Outdated cabinets, old floor tiles, and a messy look do nothing to motivate high-quality meals.
Change the kitchen into the new bathroom? Why ever not?
Oversized floor tiles add a soft and modern touch to the room, while classic beige and intricate stone-tiles ensure a bold dynamic look for the walls. Clear-as-crystal glass panes build up a modern walk-in shower, and a chic basin and classic-style mirror bring in a bit of friendly style contrast.
One miraculous transformation if we’ve ever seen one!