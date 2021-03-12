29 Spectacular Designs to Celebrate Deborah Garth's 29 Years of Success

With almost three decades of experience in designing homes and corporate spaces, Deborah Garth has become one of the most popular interior designers and decorators in Johannesburg. Recently, the company completed 29 years in the industry, and to give you a glimpse of its growth over the years, here are 29 remarkable interior designs crafted by it. All the designs offer you a unique concept and display the designer’s capability to transform every inch of the property just as required by the clients.