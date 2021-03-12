Your browser is out-of-date.

29 Spectacular Designs to Celebrate Deborah Garth's 29 Years of Success

Justwords Justwords
Contemporary Residential Family Home, Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Small bedroom Wood White
With almost three decades of experience in designing homes and corporate spaces, Deborah Garth has become one of the most popular interior designers and decorators in Johannesburg. Recently, the company completed 29 years in the industry, and to give you a glimpse of its growth over the years, here are 29 remarkable interior designs crafted by it. All the designs offer you a unique concept and display the designer’s capability to transform every inch of the property just as required by the clients.

1.Inviting front façade

Front Patio and Pool Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Multi-Family house Sandstone White
The façade of the home presents an uplifting and calming vibe.

2. Open and minimally designed living space

Minimalist Open Plan Living Space Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern living room
A beautiful open living space emphasizing on the concept of ‘less is more’.

3. High-end kitchen renovation

High-end Kitchen Renovation in Houghton, Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen
A modern marvel featuring clean lines, attractive accent wall and a soothing colour palette.

4. Elegant staircase

Hallway Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Marble White
An impressive marble staircase paired with glass railing to lend a luxe feel.

5. Classy main bedroom

Main Bedroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Small bedroom Engineered Wood Wood effect
Flaunting a visually relaxing vibe through symmetrical and tonal balance.

6. Interesting kid’s bedroom

Kids Bedroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Small bedroom Wood White
A versatile design to support children through their growing years.

7. An asymmetrical beauty

Project Siavonga, Zambia., Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen kitchen interior design
Creating a visually stimulating space with several asymmetrical elements.

8. A grand dining room

Project Siavonga, Zambia., Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern dining room Luxury villas bush lodge dining
Boosting the chic appeal with bespoke furniture, neutral colours and minimalistic design theme.

9. A deluxe bathroom

Before Bathroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern bathroom
Modern fittings and calming designs producing a spa-like ambience.

10. A neutrally toned dining room

Dining Area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen phantom chairs,dining table
Wooden table and clear chairs working excellently in a monochromatic setting.

11. Top-notch front façade

Main Entrance to House Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern houses front entrance,painted face bricks,fresh look.
Aluminium window frames, off-white colour and painted white door, together create a welcoming façade.

12. Clever space utilisation

Small Spaces Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase small spaces
Clever use of every inch to make the whole setting highly functional.

13. Plantation-style living room

Vorna Valley Living Room Makeover, Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern living room Living Room
Soft seafoam and neutral earthy colours give an unmatched character to this room.

14. A cosy lounge area

Lounge Area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern living room Lounge Area
Used a small section of the living room to create a comfy lounge area.

15. Welcoming sitting area

Sitting Area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern living room Sitting Area
Featuring a comfortable arrangement and fresh furnishings to let you lounge in style.

16. A classic outdoor dining

Shed Outdoor Living Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern Garden Shed,Outdoor living
A country-like dining in the garden to seamlessly cater the needs of two.

17. An all-black kitchen

New Kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen kitchen
A glamourous design achieved by incorporating tones of grey and black.

18. A graceful bedroom

Bedroom1 Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern style bedroom bedroom
A lavish bedroom combining the drama of black colour and the royal touch of damask print.

19. A well-planned guest bathroom

Guest W.C Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern bathroom guest wc,bathroom
A wallpaper with charming drawings infusing life into this bathroom.

20. A serene dining room

new dining area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern dining room dining room,dining table
A classic dining room featuring light colours, large dining table, and ample natural light.

21. An inspiring design

The Interior Designer's Office Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Multiple basic design elements bringing out the true characteristics of this office.

22. A refreshing design for garage

Garage Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd garage,art
Use of art in garage delivers unconventional and stunning results.

23. An interesting fusion for dining room

African Art meets European Design Fusion Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd patio,african art,european furniture,marble floor
African art fused with European design to give an amazing dining space.

24. Never seen before feature wall

Facial Artblue Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Beautiful and realistic blue faces infusing a lively touch in the wall.

25. A rustic cooking area

Renovated cooking area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen
Unfinished walls lend a rustic charm in this kitchen.

26. A traditional lounge

Traditional Lounge Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd traditional,lounge,sitting room,family room,blue velvet,soft furnishing,bright light,lighting
A clutter-free design full of warmth, character and a welcoming ambience.

27. Smart use of corners

Minimalism Bedroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd minimalism,art,soft furniture
Strategic use of art to restore balance in the otherwise minimalistic design.

28. A clean layout

High End Living Room Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern living room
Covered dominantly in white and featuring an open plan with a seamless layout.

29. Modern dining room

Dining Area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern dining room Dining Area
A perfect dining setup for making the best use of the limited available space.


Read another story – What to do if you have no guest bedroom

6 Brilliant Ideas for Converting a Closet into a Cloffice
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

