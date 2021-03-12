29 Spectacular Designs to Celebrate Deborah Garth's 29 Years of Success

With almost three decades of experience in designing homes and corporate spaces, Deborah Garth has become one of the most popular interior designers and decorators in Johannesburg. Recently, the company completed 29 years in the industry, and to give you a glimpse of its growth over the years, here are 29 remarkable interior designs crafted by it. All the designs offer you a unique concept and display the designer’s capability to transform every inch of the property just as required by the clients.
The façade of the home presents an uplifting and calming vibe.
A beautiful open living space emphasizing on the concept of ‘less is more’.
A modern marvel featuring clean lines, attractive accent wall and a soothing colour palette.
An impressive marble staircase paired with glass railing to lend a luxe feel.
Flaunting a visually relaxing vibe through symmetrical and tonal balance.
A versatile design to support children through their growing years.
Creating a visually stimulating space with several asymmetrical elements.
Boosting the chic appeal with bespoke furniture, neutral colours and minimalistic design theme.
Modern fittings and calming designs producing a spa-like ambience.
Wooden table and clear chairs working excellently in a monochromatic setting.
Aluminium window frames, off-white colour and painted white door, together create a welcoming façade.
Clever use of every inch to make the whole setting highly functional.
Soft seafoam and neutral earthy colours give an unmatched character to this room.
Used a small section of the living room to create a comfy lounge area.
Featuring a comfortable arrangement and fresh furnishings to let you lounge in style.
A country-like dining in the garden to seamlessly cater the needs of two.
A glamourous design achieved by incorporating tones of grey and black.
A lavish bedroom combining the drama of black colour and the royal touch of damask print.
A wallpaper with charming drawings infusing life into this bathroom.
A classic dining room featuring light colours, large dining table, and ample natural light.
Multiple basic design elements bringing out the true characteristics of this office.
Use of art in garage delivers unconventional and stunning results.
African art fused with European design to give an amazing dining space.
Beautiful and realistic blue faces infusing a lively touch in the wall.
Unfinished walls lend a rustic charm in this kitchen.
A clutter-free design full of warmth, character and a welcoming ambience.
Strategic use of art to restore balance in the otherwise minimalistic design.
Covered dominantly in white and featuring an open plan with a seamless layout.
A perfect dining setup for making the best use of the limited available space.
