The Dreamy Lake House

Now, let's take a look at the interiors of the home. Usually, we take a look at images of the actually interior, but for this project we will peruse the house plan. This allows us to get the bigger picture of the home and see how the spaces function in relation to one another. It also gives us an idea of the size and scope of the project.

We can see that the largest space in the house is an open-plan living area, including the kitchen, dining space, and living room, as well as a small study area. The kitchen also has access to a separate laundry room. To the right we can see two single bedrooms which share a family bathroom, and to the left of the living area we can see a hallway with access to another bathroom and the master bedroom. The latter also has its own walk-in wardrobe.

At the end of the hallway we find the reception of the house, which also leads to the garage. A separate reception room is rare in modern houses, and can be quite a luxury, ensuring privacy and creating the opportunity for a good first impression.

The garage can house two motor vehicles, and also includes a garden shed and storage space for kayaks and other water activity equipment.