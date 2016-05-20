The Dreamy Lake House

Today we will look at a family home that is ideally suited to living by a lakeside. The building is much like a log cabin for the modern age, having all the charm and nostalgia of living outside the city, as well as all of the necessary comforts of a contemporary lifestyle.
The best think about the House 26 is that anyone can have it. At a very affordable price, Majchrzak Design Studio will be able to create this home for whomever wants it, and according to their specifications. It is a beautifully minimalist design that is certain to satisfy many, offering a combination of calculated design and natural aesthetics. Are you eager to explore this home? So are we! Let's waste no more time…
Here we get our first look at House 26. This side of the house faces the lake, and must be privileged to have extraordinary views and scenery. The house is so close to the water, in fact, that you could almost walk through one of the doors right into the lake. This has great benefits in terms of both recreation and the serenity that nature brings.
On this side of the house, we can also see the presence of several large windows, which are certainly even more beneficial than what is offered on the other side. To the right of the image we can also see a small veranda area, which we will take a closer look at later on. The flat structure of the building is definitely in line with current architectural trends, and the simplicity of the house ensures both a pleasant minimal composition as well as lower project costs.
Now to the other side. In the silver landscape of a frozen Poland, this home definitely looks like a warm and welcome haven. The architectural firm, Majchrzak Design Studio, are also based in this county, in the town of Oleśnica.
The first noteworthy factor of the structure is its main building material, which is timber. The entire exterior of the home is clad in wooden planks. The lightly coloured timber allows the home to have a soft and gentle appearance, which we can see here to fit in well with its surroundings.
We can also see that this house has several large windows, including a very large feature window in the centre of the structure. This allows for ample natural light to grace the interiors of the home, but also for the inhabitants to interact with natural more due to this increased visual access.
Now, let's take a look at the interiors of the home. Usually, we take a look at images of the actually interior, but for this project we will peruse the house plan. This allows us to get the bigger picture of the home and see how the spaces function in relation to one another. It also gives us an idea of the size and scope of the project.
We can see that the largest space in the house is an open-plan living area, including the kitchen, dining space, and living room, as well as a small study area. The kitchen also has access to a separate laundry room. To the right we can see two single bedrooms which share a family bathroom, and to the left of the living area we can see a hallway with access to another bathroom and the master bedroom. The latter also has its own walk-in wardrobe.
At the end of the hallway we find the reception of the house, which also leads to the garage. A separate reception room is rare in modern houses, and can be quite a luxury, ensuring privacy and creating the opportunity for a good first impression.
The garage can house two motor vehicles, and also includes a garden shed and storage space for kayaks and other water activity equipment.
As promised, here we can see the veranda of the home. It is installed on the side of the home which faces the lake, so it is in the perfect position to be utilised with an access to the scenery the environment has to offer. It is also right next to the storage room for the kayaks and other water sport activity equipment, meaning easy alteration between activity and relaxation right there under the shelter of the veranda.
The materials used for the veranda is a simple extension of the timber used in the construction of the house itself. Firstly, a slightly raised wooden deck stretches across the length of the house, allowing a convenient patio area at any point. The veranda itself consists of a flat canopy stretching out of the house's outer wall, and supported on wooden beams. This simple addition adds an outdoor space to the property that can be enjoyed in the sun or even in unfavourable weather.
