6 Brilliant Ideas for Converting a Closet into a Cloffice

Working from home without a proper office? It's frustrating, and it can make remote work feel all the more challenging. We've all struggled to adjust to the new norm of working from home. But what should you do when you don't have a designated office room? We have the ideal solution — a cloffice.





You can create your own cloffice—a closet converted into an office—without much hassle, and you can even do it on a budget. It's a great idea if you don't have a spare room for an office or limited space, or if you know you'll return to your company's office sooner rather than later. So if you're ready to make your own work space, let's dive into some great ideas.