6 Brilliant Ideas for Converting a Closet into a Cloffice

Working from home without a proper office? It's frustrating, and it can make remote work feel all the more challenging. We've all struggled to adjust to the new norm of working from home. But what should you do when you don't have a designated office room? We have the ideal solution — a cloffice.
You can create your own cloffice—a closet converted into an office—without much hassle, and you can even do it on a budget. It's a great idea if you don't have a spare room for an office or limited space, or if you know you'll return to your company's office sooner rather than later. So if you're ready to make your own work space, let's dive into some great ideas.
If you have a larger closet like a walk-in, you'll have even more freedom to create an efficient office space — you may even have room for two. Utilizing existing shelves, alcoves, and cabinets will help make the process easier. If you don't have such things, consider buying cheap storage units. You bring in a counter or desk, which you can install with the help of a professional.
If you have a smaller room or space with a closet that you don't put to good use, consider taking the whole closet out to create space for a cloffice. Not only will this give you the space you need, but it'll also look great because you'll have the perfect spot to install a desk. Adding decor, such as prints, a corkboard, plants, and small trinkets will help to create a more jovial atmosphere to lift your spirits as you work.
The ideal office setup is one that includes natural light and, if you're lucky, a window. Not all of us have the space for this, but if you do have a spare alcove or storage space near a window, then you might have found the perfect place to set up your office base. Remember that a cloffice can be as permanent or impermanent as you like — feel free to keep it simple and decorate with only what you need to get some work done.
If you're limited with space, consider converting your bedroom closet into a cloffice! If you're in an apartment or condo with a limited amount of space, this could be a great way to keep things compact. The downside is that you may not have extra space to store clothes or shoes — see if there are other areas of the home where you could keep clothes.
Another element to consider? Lighting. You could buy a simple desk lamp, install your own overhead light, or have a professional take over. Whichever way you choose, make sure you'll have adequate lighting to reduce eye strain.
Atmosphere can play a huge role in whether you enjoy your working space or not — and whether you get any work done! If you're motivated by a nice atmosphere or a clean working space, consider going for a minimalistic look, or style your new cloffice with some fun pieces. Materials like wood can make the space feel more natural, which will compensate the lack of natural light.
Cloffices don't have to be elaborate: they're just a closet space after all! You may even want to keep it simple by doing the bare minimum, as we think a clean and minimalistic space will look best in most homes. Putting some wallpaper or decor on the wall of the closet behind the new desk will help freshen the space and add interest. Make sure to find a comfortable chair as well — perhaps the most important element of a cloffice!
We'd love to know your thoughts on cloffices. Would you install a cloffice in your home?
