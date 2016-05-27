The Quirky Cylinder Home

Today's architectural masterpiece, by Virgine Farges, is a step away from traditional design and a hop and a skip into a more quirky and eclectic realm.
This is an example of how the unconventional can change the entire look and feel of a design. We are going to witness how impossible is nothing and just what the results look like when creatives think outside of a box.
Let's go and explore!
Our first view of this home shows us how the home has been designed in a perfect cylinder shape and perched on the top of a hill. The roof meets in the middle like a cone. Have you ever seen such an extraordinary design?
The material used for the exterior of the home is a light wood, while large glass windows and doors are dotted around the exterior. This allows sunshine to filter into the home.
You'll also notice that the designers have integrated the home into the surrounds, with beautiful grass, plants and trees enhancing the structure.
If we make our way into the home, we can see how the cylinder shape enhances the entire interior. It's also a quirky, eclectic and modern design!
The living space is open plan with the living room flowing into the kitchen. There are also large glass windows and doors, which evidently create a very light and bright interior space.
Don't you love the wooden ceiling with its round shape?
There are also wooden stairs that lead up to a loft area. They are beautifully designed! With the skylight in the centre of the ceiling above, it loos like the stairway leads to heaven.
The living room is a gorgeous, cosy space, yet understated and functional. A bookshelf lines the wall, featuring all of the owner's books, personal accessories and decor items. Don't you love the guitar in the corner of the room?
They've used a red armchair and a dark rug to warm the space up, which works wonderfully with the wood that surrounds the home.
The skylight above the living room really connects this space to nature, allowing gorgeous natural light to filter into this space.
From this angle, it's clear to see why the architects chose this spot for the home. The house overlooks panoramic views of the landscape!
To fully enjoy the surrounds, the designers have included a gorgeous, wooden deck for the family to enjoy. Patios are a must for any South African home, allowing you to truly enjoy the climate.
The designers have ensured that they've maintained a very natural look and feel around the home, by including pot plants, flowers and bushes around the windows, on the patio and around the home. This is a great tip!
Include natural decor in and around your home by planting trees, placing vases of flowers and incorporating pot plants into the design. It will enhance the whole look and feel!
We end off our tour looking at the terrace cum deck from a top angle. We can see how the designers have incorporated a gorgeous round table, which fits into the cylinder theme. It also features a flower mosaic, which works with the natural fauna and flora placed around the home.
This home is a wonderful example of how to integrate the natural surrounds into your home design as well as how to be innovative, quirky and different!