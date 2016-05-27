10 stunning facades

The facade of a house can change the whole look and feel of a home, especially the exterior.

A facade is defined as the principal front of a building, which faces onto a street or open space. Today, we are going to examine 10 stunning examples of this, providing inspiration for our own homes and decor styles.

You are going to see just how fabulous a facade can be along with the smartest ways to integrate them into your home.

Let's go!