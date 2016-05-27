14 Super wall design ideas

We all have them, regardless if you live in a tiny home in the city or the largest mansion in the country, all of our shelters share the commonality of having walls. It's in the nature of a human dwelling. But walls have become synonymous with restriction and limits. These may be literally appropriate descriptions, but walls have also come to symbolise restrictions in the figurate sense. How many times have you heard someone say I've hit a wall when referring to an obstacle in any pursuit?

Today, however, we will strive to reclaim walls as spaces of creativity and experimentation. Instead of limitations, these walls represent innovation and alternatives. So, without further ado, we present you with 14 super stunning walls that are sure to change your perception of interior design!