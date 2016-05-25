12 Awesome Container Homes and Tiny Houses

Container homes are a result of modern ingenuity an one of the greatest solutions to having your own home on a modest scale. The idea of using shipping containers for shelter is not a novel one, and especially in the welfare sector, these containers have been used as temporary structure for a great many years, from interim housing in refugee camps to make-shift classrooms in impoverished areas.

The idea has caught hold of high design, however, and architects have found that these modest shells can be easily transformed into stunning homes, whilst still being compact and sustainable. The same ethic goes for tiny homes which are low on energy usage and uphold the values of simple living. Today we will look at 12 examples of container homes and small houses which will inspire anyone to live a simpler life. Join us to take a look…