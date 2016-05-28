The Container Home with a Twist

Designed by thinkTREE Architects & Partners, today's home is going to prove to you just how innovative and smart architecture can be.

Container homes are often associated with cheaper architecture that is less stylish and modern than normal homes. However, this couldn't be further from the truth. While they are cheaper forms of architecture, container homes have tons of other advantages too! They are incredibly affordable, are put together much more quickly than traditional homes, easy to build, environmentally friendly, can be placed just about anywhere and can be designed according to your specifications.

Let's go and explore what this particular container home looks like and just how attractive it really is.