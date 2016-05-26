9 Windows you'll want to look through!

If eyes are the windows to the soul, then windows are the eyes of the home—and you want those eyes to look beautiful!

Your windows allow sunlight into your home and they allow those outside your home a little peek into your style and tastes. Window design is always something to pay attention to because it can mean the difference between a stylish and carefully designed home and a home that hasn't received too much attention.

This is why today we are going to show you nine beautiful windows so that you can see just how impressive a home should be with the right framing…