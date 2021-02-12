16 tips for an energy-efficient and beautiful home

Operating from two branches located in two of South Africa’s major destinations (Cape Town and Johannesburg), Francois Marais Architects has been concluding projects and wowing clients with first-rate design solutions since the company was established in 1996. Services like architectural designs and additions and alterations also serve to enhance the reputation that Francois Marais Architects has built for itself over the years.

Today, Francois Marais Architects still continues impressing via luxurious designs and beautiful houses, but also via energy-efficient and green-star rated buildings for the commercial- and residential industries. And that just so happens to be what we’re focusing on today.

Energy-efficient designs is another factor which makes Francois Marais Architects stand out from competitors, for the firm is dearly devoted to including eco-conscious features along with a firm dose of luxury in their high-class designs. And since these architectural experts seem to get it right every time, we thought we’d delve into the world of energy-efficient homes (and how to build a new home that is affordable to build and costs less to own) while being inspired by some of Francois Marais Architects’ finest examples.



