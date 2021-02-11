Are container homes really a good investment?

The professional team in charge of today’s inspirational piece is A4AC Architects, located in Johannesburg. Although this architectural firm only opened in 2013, its growing portfolio showcases quite the variety of projects flaunting a variety of house plans, including one of the most exciting architectural evolutions: container houses.

From sleek building materials and interior/exterior sliding doors to kitchen styles and bathroom ideas, A4AC Architects is also known for meeting clients’ unique requests via various additional services such as architectural plans, interior design, construction documentation, etc.

But is cargotecture, which refers to the process of utilising steel shipping containers to build residential (plus commercial and corporate) spaces, really all that? Sure, an architect can design a small container home no bigger than a few metres in size, yet it’s also possible to combine and stack various ones atop one another for a grand, multi-storey design.

But is the time and energy that goes into container housing really worth it?



