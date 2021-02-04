Your browser is out-of-date.

16 examples of dashing dining room designs

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Rose St, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style dining room
From fancy dinner parties and Sunday lunches to birthday celebrations, the ever-loving dining room is a space intended for many activities. And it doesn’t have to be of the social kind – just think about how many people use their dining rooms for work, studying, helping kids with homework, even going so far as to set up a temporary sleeping spot / guest bedroom in the corner for overnight visitors.

But like any other space, your dining room design is dependent on certain details. Such as:

• Chandelier: If this is your lighting fixture of choice, ensure its lowest part hangs no lower than 68 – 76 cm above your tabletop.

• Rug: To anchor your dining space, your floor rug needs to be at least 60 cm larger than the table on all sides. And don’t forget that apart from a soft underfoot sensation, a rug also helps to buffer sound. 

• Table: This should be big enough for each guest to enjoy a 60-cm-wide expanse. And to aid in comfortable movement for everyone, position your dining table at least 90 cm from the wall or nearest furniture piece. 

• Chairs: Your dining chairs should be about 45 – 48 cm from the floor.

• Décor: A single statement piece can really turn your entire dining room design around. From an eye-catching chandelier above your table to elegant patterns on your window treatment, find a piece or finish that’s going to brighten up your dining space. 

• Storage: Simple built-in shelving can store utensils, seasonal décor, and even some of your wine collection out of sight. And if your budget permits, look at the costs of constructing a buffet perfect for your dining room’s size. 

• Lighting: Layered lighting will ensure your dining room is properly and evenly lit. But take advantage of natural light too by, for example, placing your dining table in front of a generous window ushering in first-class views.

Now that you have a pretty clear idea of what to include in your dining room, it’s time to get super inspired by some past designs courtesy of our professionals.


1. A consistency in materials (like that pale wood) helps to neatly round off this design

Connected Atlantic Living - Dining Jenny Mills Architects Modern dining room dining, kitchen
Jenny Mills Architects

Connected Atlantic Living—Dining

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

2. See how neatly the entire dining set rests atop that floor rug?

Dining room Lean van der Merwe Interiors Eclectic style dining room
Lean van der Merwe Interiors

Dining room

Lean van der Merwe Interiors
Lean van der Merwe Interiors
Lean van der Merwe Interiors

3. That upholstered bench with accompanying bay window makes for the perfect architectural accessory.

Dining room Turquoise Colonial style dining room Wood Multicolored
Turquoise

Dining room

Turquoise
Turquoise
Turquoise

4. How about replacing some chairs with a bench to help squeeze in an extra guest or two (or three)?

House Fourie, Muse Architects Muse Architects Country style dining room
Muse Architects

House Fourie

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

5. Modern pendants elegantly dangle from this dining room ceiling, stylishly anchoring this dinner-party spot from above.

House Roux, DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors Classic style dining room Wood Brown
DOWN to Earth Architects &amp; Interiors

House Roux

DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors
DOWN to Earth Architects &amp; Interiors
DOWN to Earth Architects & Interiors

6. From that remarkable lighting fixture to the exceptional table design, this dining room has so many conversation starters!

Barcelona Apartment, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style dining room
ARRCC

Barcelona Apartment

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

7. 10 out of 10 for this tranquil ocean view helping to style up this spacious open-plan dining area.

Pool Penthouse - Dining & Kitchen Jenny Mills Architects Modern dining room dining, kitchen, contemporary,
Jenny Mills Architects

Pool Penthouse—Dining & Kitchen

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

8. The secret to smaller dining space? Round tables take up less legroom!

Dining area Lean van der Merwe Interiors Eclectic style dining room
Lean van der Merwe Interiors

Dining area

Lean van der Merwe Interiors
Lean van der Merwe Interiors
Lean van der Merwe Interiors

9. An elongated dining space stylishly linking up this spacious kitchen and living room.

Luxurious Clifton Apartment, Inhouse Inhouse Modern dining room
Inhouse

Luxurious Clifton Apartment

Inhouse
Inhouse
Inhouse

10. Hint: an open-plan dining room/kitchen design can boost that social factor.

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style dining room dining,kitchen lighting,kitchen island,timber floor,dining table,rug
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

11. A change in colour (and material) ensures this sleek little dining spot stands out from its soft-and-subtle backdrop

Dining 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern dining room Wood White
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Dining

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

12. Obviously your chairs and table don't need to match 100%, especially not if you're keen to try an eclectic look.

New Build Guest House de Kelders, Overberg Interiors Overberg Interiors Modern dining room
Overberg Interiors

New Build Guest House de Kelders

Overberg Interiors
Overberg Interiors
Overberg Interiors

13. Don't let a shortage of space bully you into thinking you don't deserve even a cute little informal dining spot.

Beach Retreat, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style dining room
Studio Do Cabo

Beach Retreat

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

14. Beat the monotonous look by pairing your neutral colours with interesting textures/patterns.

Rose St, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style dining room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Rose St

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

15. It's so easy to link up different parts of your open-plan layout with colour—like that deep blue of the chairs and charming chandelier.

Atlantic Views - Dining Area Jenny Mills Architects Modern dining room
Jenny Mills Architects

Atlantic Views—Dining Area

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

16. Don’t leave your dining tabletop bare—even a slim runner in a standout colour can help emphasise your dining zone.

Lodge Prevoli, Stanford, Cape Town - Dining Area House of Supreme CPT Modern dining room Wood Wooden Shutters, Wood Shutters, Patio Shutters
House of Supreme CPT

Lodge Prevoli, Stanford, Cape Town—Dining Area

House of Supreme CPT
House of Supreme CPT
House of Supreme CPT

No sleeping space for your overnight guests? This is What to do if you have no guest bedroom

What do you need to design your own home office?
What’s the style situation with your dining room?

