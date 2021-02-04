16 examples of dashing dining room designs

From fancy dinner parties and Sunday lunches to birthday celebrations, the ever-loving dining room is a space intended for many activities. And it doesn’t have to be of the social kind – just think about how many people use their dining rooms for work, studying, helping kids with homework, even going so far as to set up a temporary sleeping spot / guest bedroom in the corner for overnight visitors.
But like any other space, your dining room design is dependent on certain details. Such as:
• Chandelier: If this is your lighting fixture of choice, ensure its lowest part hangs no lower than 68 – 76 cm above your tabletop.
• Rug: To anchor your dining space, your floor rug needs to be at least 60 cm larger than the table on all sides. And don’t forget that apart from a soft underfoot sensation, a rug also helps to buffer sound.
• Table: This should be big enough for each guest to enjoy a 60-cm-wide expanse. And to aid in comfortable movement for everyone, position your dining table at least 90 cm from the wall or nearest furniture piece.
• Chairs: Your dining chairs should be about 45 – 48 cm from the floor.
• Décor: A single statement piece can really turn your entire dining room design around. From an eye-catching chandelier above your table to elegant patterns on your window treatment, find a piece or finish that’s going to brighten up your dining space.
• Storage: Simple built-in shelving can store utensils, seasonal décor, and even some of your wine collection out of sight. And if your budget permits, look at the costs of constructing a buffet perfect for your dining room’s size.
• Lighting: Layered lighting will ensure your dining room is properly and evenly lit. But take advantage of natural light too by, for example, placing your dining table in front of a generous window ushering in first-class views.
Now that you have a pretty clear idea of what to include in your dining room, it’s time to get super inspired by some past designs courtesy of our professionals.
