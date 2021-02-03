What do you need to design your own home office?

Working from home is definitely the new normal these days, but for many of us that’s far from a terrible thing. However, certain factors and finishes need to fall in place in order for you to establish a proper home office / study. Such as:

• Location: A home office can be a separate room, a quiet corner, or even form part of an existing room (like a guest bedroom, for example). The secret is to find the perfect spot where you know you won’t be interrupted, can continue being productive without noise disturbance, etc.

• Space: It’s easy to underestimate how much legroom you’ll need to comfortably sit and work, get up to move around, etc. It’s recommended to allow at least 150 cm in width and 210 cm in depth when designing your workstation.

• Desk and chair: For pure perfection, your desk needs to be at least 120 cm wide.

• Storage: Clutter can really affect your mood and productivity. Thus, ensure you include enough shelving, filing cabinets, cupboards, etc for all your home office’s storage needs.

• Light and view: If possible, your home office needs to have natural light and a view. But position your desk so that it faces the window and cancels out screen glare. And although an overhead ceiling light is important for good general lighting, you’ll need to layer your lighting for sufficient illumination (such as adding a desk lamp).

• Clever technology: Cancel the clutter and take control of your technology with a wireless router, wireless printer, and a wireless mouse. And ensure any loose, visible wires are securely tied or attached, such as your desks’ underside.

• Accessories: Don’t overlook style for functionality, because your home office certainly needs to flaunt some personality, too. Match the room’s style with the rest of your home’s, or give it an exceptional look that can inspire you to spend more time in it, whether it’s thanks to an invigorating wall colours, fancy artwork, etc.

And with all these facts in mind, let’s now be inspired by some existing home office designs by some of the best professionals (including Interior Designers/Decorators and Architects) in South Africa…



