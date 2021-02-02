Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

First impressions: 15 fantastic front door designs

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Wondering what material is the perfect choice for a front door design? Welcome to the club, as there are various styles and options to consider as far as personal taste goes. However, there are certain materials that just work better than others, and they fall into the categories of wood, fibreglass, steel, and glass. 

Wood remains one of the trendiest choices for any door, especially because it’s so easy to customise according to shape, size, and style preference (just ask any Architect). Aiding in wood front doors’ popularity is the fact that they can be personalised with decorative glass accents, transoms, side lights, and much more. Just keep in mind that due to constant exposure to the elements, a wood front door can naturally warp over time.

What about fibreglass for a more durable front door? These doors can be ordered in various hues, or painted/stained a number of different colours, especially for a faux wood look. And thanks to an insulated core, fibreglass doors have extra protection against the elements. It’s just so frustrating that they’re more costly than wood doors.

Steel is another popular option, especially when safety is a big priority. Metal entry doors are also designed with insulated foam on the inside to help keep cool winds outside your home. But although they’re one of the safest and strongest options for doors, the tiniest dent can be hard to repair and, depending on damage, may require the whole steel door to be replaced. 

And with glass front doors, a 24/7 view plus additional incoming light might be your biggest asset. But cons can include less privacy and more incoming cold air. 

So, when you do eventually choose your new front door, just ensure you remember the different materials’ pros and cons – and that you were also inspired by these delicious door designs…  


1. This double-door design conveniently welcoming guests under a spacious overhang

Lodge Prevoli, Stanford, Cape Town - Entrance House of Supreme CPT Modern houses Wood Wooden Shutters, Wood Shutters, Patio Shutters
House of Supreme CPT

Lodge Prevoli, Stanford, Cape Town—Entrance

House of Supreme CPT
House of Supreme CPT
House of Supreme CPT

2. A strong contrast in material—certainly one sure-fire way to make your front door stand out from your façade

Front Door Entrance WHO DID IT Modern houses Solid Wood
WHO DID IT

Front Door Entrance

WHO DID IT
WHO DID IT
WHO DID IT

3. How about zhushing up your regular wood door with some CNC cutting for an artistic look?

Modern Wood Front Door with CNC Cutting Radianz Design-Build Front doors Wood
Radianz Design-Build

Modern Wood Front Door with CNC Cutting

Radianz Design-Build
Radianz Design-Build
Radianz Design-Build

4. In terms of colour consistency, this front door neatly complements the façade's roof/frame/overhang design

Barbosa Home, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Scandinavian style houses
Cornerstone Projects

Barbosa Home

Cornerstone Projects
Cornerstone Projects
Cornerstone Projects

5. Talk about glazing up your front entrance

CO 40, AMEC ARQUITECTURA AMEC ARQUITECTURA Front doors
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

6. Who says your front door can't also strike a contemporary, artistic pose?

Pool Penthouse - Entrance Jenny Mills Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase entrance
Jenny Mills Architects

Pool Penthouse—Entrance

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. An elegant exterior doorway leading into a charming courtyard

The Door from the street Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses front door,door,wood,timber,concrete,entrance
Jenny Mills Architects

The Door from the street

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

8. If you've got the outdoor space, adding some accessories for visual effect is highly recommended

Cottage Garden, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Classic style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Cottage Garden

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

9. An elegant, monochrome palette does this front entry a world of good

Front door K-Tribe Studió Classic style houses
K-Tribe Studió

Front door

K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió

10. Feel free to jazz up your front door's interior side to complement your entryway's design

#1 Traditional Composite Doors | Traditional Composite Door in UK Door Centre Front doors
Door Centre

#1 Traditional Composite Doors | Traditional Composite Door in UK

Door Centre
Door Centre
Door Centre

11. Paired with oak framing and exposed brick, this door and entryway couldn't BE more charmingly rustic

Large Decorative Front Door Arttus Classic style houses
Arttus

Large Decorative Front Door

Arttus
Arttus
Arttus

12. A touch of stainless steel ensures some shine for this front door

COLECCIÓN TARACEA, Indupanel Indupanel Front doors Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
Indupanel

Indupanel
Indupanel
Indupanel

13. Who says you can't use your front door to show off some colour?

Stile collinare, Woodbau Srl Woodbau Srl Front doors Wood Red
Woodbau Srl

Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl

14. A symphony of different materials (and textures) deserve credit for this fab front entry

CASA G57, Arturo Santander Arquitectos Arturo Santander Arquitectos Front doors Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
Arturo Santander Arquitectos

Arturo Santander Arquitectos
Arturo Santander Arquitectos
Arturo Santander Arquitectos

15. Although a decadent design, would this front door really have been as striking without these expert garden trimmings?

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Next up: The benefits of bigger windows (and how to clean them)

Should you start gardening?
What design plans are you concocting for your front door?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks