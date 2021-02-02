A modern dream home in Johannesburg

In the industries of property development and architectural construction, Johannesburg-based Top Centre Properties is one of the most sought-after professionals. Showcasing an ever-increasing portfolio detailing high-style designs (that range from large-scale buildings and civil projects to interior designs and renovations), Top Centre Properties is fully committed to its company mission: To provide the best service that exceeds our client’s expectations by leveraging on our team’s combined capabilities that are centred on Passion, Creative and Innovations.
Top Centre Properties is also known for providing its clients, scattered throughout the whole South Africa, with a range of services, such as architectural designs, construction, property development, renovations, and interior design.
Let’s see how the company’s dedication to excellence shines through in these 3D renderings of one of its newest projects: a modern family residence in Johannesburg.
Flaunting the modern design style with perfect precision (look at those strong lines enveloping just about every available surface), this modern residence is all about teasing us with minimum detail. But that doesn't mean that what we see is in any way, shape or form, boring—look at those neutral colours receiving so much detail and attention from the various material textures like wood, brick, etc.
A whole lot of space for a whole lot of style—that's our first impression of the modern kitchen sharing its spacious layout with an adjoining dining zone and living area.
Note how there's also a rich dose of texture and pattern instilling character into various spaces and surfaces—that stone-clad fireplace being one of the most visually arresting examples.
This upstairs bedroom successfully repeats the winning ingredients, like a strong dedication to open spaces, soft neutral colours, a fresh dose of sunshine streaming indoors, etc.
And it's at the back of the house where we discover this enticing social paradise complete with pool, deck, covered terrace, perfectly manicured garden, and so much more.
Thanks to this sketch, we get a clear idea of this modern residence's ground floor. Entering the spacious house at the top of the drawing, we cross the threshold with the spacious, 3-car garage on our left. Forming a U shape, the house effectively hugs that outdoor entertainment zone (remember the pool?) while also boosting its privacy factor.
