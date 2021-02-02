A modern dream home in Johannesburg

In the industries of property development and architectural construction, Johannesburg-based Top Centre Properties is one of the most sought-after professionals. Showcasing an ever-increasing portfolio detailing high-style designs (that range from large-scale buildings and civil projects to interior designs and renovations), Top Centre Properties is fully committed to its company mission: To provide the best service that exceeds our client’s expectations by leveraging on our team’s combined capabilities that are centred on Passion, Creative and Innovations.

Top Centre Properties is also known for providing its clients, scattered throughout the whole South Africa, with a range of services, such as architectural designs, construction, property development, renovations, and interior design.

Let’s see how the company’s dedication to excellence shines through in these 3D renderings of one of its newest projects: a modern family residence in Johannesburg.