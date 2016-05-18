​In The House Of an Architect

Ever wondered what an architect’s house looks like? When designing homes for others, an architect is limited in terms of the client’s needs and desires, and therefore doesn’t have as much free rein. However, when it comes to their own private residence, they are no longer influenced by other external sources – complete control is theirs!

Today on homify 360° we take a delightful tour of the home that belongs to the lead architect of Japanese firm Atelier Spinoza. Walking through his private residence is like peering into his mind, and seeing his bold interpretation of Asian architecture and modern building techniques – quite exciting!