​The Contemporary Country House

Completing a house, regardless of its size and layout, is a process that takes a long time. From the moment that the architect starts conjuring up visions and playing with ideas, to the day that the homeowners move in, can span quite a period (several years, in some cases).

In-between, there’s a variety of different actions taking place: purchasing a plot, pouring the foundation, selecting the right equipment for the building, etc.

However, all that planning and working can be completely worth the time and effort, if done correctly, as the finished result can be a most stunning and dreamy abode.

Such is the case with today’s modern highlight – a fantastic country house in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine. Let’s take a sneak peek at the exterior facade of this contemporary stunner by Ukraine-based architect Aleksandr Zhydkov.