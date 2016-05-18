​The Contemporary Country House

Completing a house, regardless of its size and layout, is a process that takes a long time. From the moment that the architect starts conjuring up visions and playing with ideas, to the day that the homeowners move in, can span quite a period (several years, in some cases).
In-between, there’s a variety of different actions taking place: purchasing a plot, pouring the foundation, selecting the right equipment for the building, etc.
However, all that planning and working can be completely worth the time and effort, if done correctly, as the finished result can be a most stunning and dreamy abode.
Such is the case with today’s modern highlight – a fantastic country house in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine. Let’s take a sneak peek at the exterior facade of this contemporary stunner by Ukraine-based architect Aleksandr Zhydkov.
What a fantastic vision greets us! Although the house is very straightforward (a huge rectangle shape), it is the way it has been developed and styled that makes it unique.
Warm timber adorns every square centimetre of the facade, making for a beautiful exterior face. That warm, caramel tone contrasts perfectly with the lush green grass and cold sky above, making this country house all the more appealing.
But why opt for wood? Houses made from wood are a more ecological and economic alternative than homes made of traditional brick and concrete. Not only is wood a part of nature, but its use is beneficial for the environment. Building with wood requires less energy and has a lower environmental impact and smaller carbon footprint than conventional building methods, as wood absorbs CO2 (carbon dioxide).
Shifting our perspective ever so slightly to the side gives us a better idea of just how majestic this timber house is. Concrete stairs lead to an awning that seems to protrude straight out of the house. And here is where the main entrance is located, with sparkling downlighters right and ready to welcome the visitor.
Viewing the back side, we can see that although it’s not as open as the front side’s wonderful porch with glass balustrades, it is still very stylish.
Three generous-sized windows, trimmed by a rectangle-shaped timber frame, adorn the rear side, allowing for fantastic views of the lush surrounding landscape.
Is it wise to opt for wood in a cold climate, such as here in the Ukraine? Most definitely! Wood does not act as a thermal bridge, but as insulation. Therefore, it keeps the house cool in the summer and warm in the winter, making for a much more sustainable construction house. Research has shown that wooden houses can help to save as much as between 50% and 60% per year in heating and air conditioning.
When viewing the house from a direct angle at the back, it is astounding to see how it seemingly becomes smaller. But yes, this is definitely the same home with the glorious and spacious socialising spot on the front porch.
Typical of the modern style, a clean lined design takes centre stage here. A minimal use of textures ensures that the facade is soft and easy on the eye, with no embellishments or overt accessories to distract our attention from the house’s structure.
As soon as the sun sets, the house lights up like an enchanting ember from the inside. That timber becomes warmer and more inviting, reflecting a glorious glow on that spacious porch and making it become a highlighted stage that is about to give one fantastic performance.
