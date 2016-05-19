10 homes with views that will blow you away

Beautiful interiors are one thing, but team them with a breathtaking view and you're quickly at a whole new level of beauty. The homes featured below are not only stunning in terms of their architecture and decor, they are blessed by their geographical locations which are almost beyond words. Mountains, oceans, lakes—imagine looking out onto these landscapes every morning, or falling asleep to the sound of the water lapping against the shore. Really, there is no more pure escapism than imagining yourself in a tranquil setting, and this list we've complied of our homes with the most breathtaking views is packed with settings that will transport you to a whole new world (or house!).