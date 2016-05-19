10 homes with views that will blow you away

Beautiful interiors are one thing, but team them with a breathtaking view and you're quickly at a whole new level of beauty. The homes featured below are not only stunning in terms of their architecture and decor, they are blessed by their geographical locations which are almost beyond words. Mountains, oceans, lakes—imagine looking out onto these landscapes every morning, or falling asleep to the sound of the water lapping against the shore. Really, there is no more pure escapism than imagining yourself in a tranquil setting, and this list we've complied of our homes with the most breathtaking views is packed with settings that will transport you to a whole new world (or house!).
This might look like heaven, but it's actually a home. Imagine yourself relaxing here, morning or night. Strolling out from your home for a session of R&R while enjoying a drink, or simply taking in the atmosphere. You don't even have to be in the infinity style pool to enjoy it; simply leaning against the fence, or setting up a yoga matt to lounge on (or even do yoga, if you're feeling it) would make for a perfect chill-out experience.
The arrangement of these chairs and table underneath the large, concrete awning makes this open, sun-drenched area surprisingly cosy. While the pool would allow for optimal viewing opportunities, this space looks over the cliff onto the ocean as well. It also offers the opportunity to sit in the shade and enjoy the stunning lookout from a distance.
What do you do when your property has a stunning lookout? There is simply no option other than to build an infinity pool. They are timeless and wonderfully beautiful, after all. Watching the ocean from this perch would be a magical experience. Imagine yourself kicking back in this pool on a warm, summer evening while listening to the sounds of the ocean below. This is a total dream home.
You don't need to be nestled in the mountains, or looking out over a cliff to get stunning views. A beach-side property can offer equally picturesque images to gaze your eyes upon. The inclusion of a ground level pool here, extending off the deck makes it feel like the whole space is connected with the ocean. It's supreme level relaxing.
Okay so when people talk about wanting to run away and live in isolation for a while, a home like this can totally make you see why. Imagine the utter tranquility of waking up here and looking out onto the lake, or of watching the sun set over the mountains in the background. What in the world could possibly bother you when living in a space like this?
Like we said earlier, glamorous interiors are one thing, but when they are teamed with a view like this, the whole space comes together in perfect unison. What we're trying to say is that a view can take a room from a 6 to a 10 pretty quickly. The creative and modern fireplace in this room clearly takes centre stage, but the knockout view dominates no matter what angle you look at it from. What we love is that the TV is not too big, and that it's been wall-mounted so as not to distract from where the eyes should be—the view.
You'd be mistaken for thinking this is a tropical resort in Tahiti or somewhere lush, but it's actually a home. And what a home it is. This swimming pool functions as an extension of the ocean, connecting the home to its magnificent surroundings. The day bed area is also awesome—how could you do anything with your life if this was your house? How could you go to work? This is the amazing view/architecture equivalent of having a dog look up at you with its sad eyes and beg you wordlessly to please not go to work. Work? What work? I quit my job because of this view.
This is the ultimate bath/spa/shower situation. There is actually nothing more perfect than this set up in the world. The structure of the deck itself is beautiful; the use of alternating lines and gorgeous timber sets a beautiful tone against the natural blues of the sky and ocean. The simple, round bathtub is the perfect size, finding the line between cosy and welcoming but also big enough to totally chill out in. Finally, the shower-head completely tops it off. Can you imagine taking a shower under that? What utter magnificance.
This landscape is otherworldly. It is beyond breathtaking in its rugged beauty, and the modern but rustic home that sits atop it fits the location perfectly. Living here would feel like living on the edge of the earth, in the best possible way, and while it might have a sense of loneliness to it, the view and warmth of the home itself would bring all the comfort in the world back to you.
There are many beautiful and creative abodes hidden in the mountains, boasting stunning design and creative architecture, adapting the structures to their rugged environments. Mountain homes come with swathes of advantages—privacy, fresh air, and of course, stunning views. This home is no exception, and uses all three of those concepts to their full potential. The adorable and stylish swimming pool looks out over a heavenly landscape while retaining a feeling of being securely in the home. Perfection.