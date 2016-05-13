22 Clever, Cute and Awesome Ideas for Tiny Homes

Just because your home is small doesn't mean you have to compromise on style and on creating a beautiful environment in which you love to spend time. Today we're taking a look at a few ideas that could get you inspired to make use of every square metre that you've got. Of course that sometimes means intentionally leaving certain sections empty; small doesn't have to mean clutter, after all.

It's about figuring out what you need, what you want and where you have to compromise while factoring in some clever adjustments and ideas that make the most of small spaces while staying in line with your overall design vision.