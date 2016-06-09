7 Glamorous All White Interiors

To some, the all white interior can seem a little bit clinical or lifeless. To others, it's the pinnacle of modernity and beauty in the form of interiors. Whether you'd want to live in an all white interior or not, there's no denying that a certain element of class and sophisticated is exuded from the style these spaces usually capture. Clean, crisp and sharp; it's all about keeping it minimal but finishing it off with clever little aspects of fun or something to make the space unique.
Here we've compiled a list of some of the best all white interiors from homify, so you can take a look and see if this design choice takes your fancy. Even if you're not keen on making every element of your home white, perhaps a feature room or even section of a room can be inspired from this collection. Imagine all white kitchen cabinets, or a fresh, summery all white bed spread. There are plenty of options.
This room shows a beautiful example of how you can take an all white feature, like this stunning four poster bed, and integrate it into a space that isn't necessarily 100% white. This room is still predominantly a white space but the beautiful wooden flooring and small touches of grey give it life without changing the colour pallet. Other shades can be introduced as long as the tones stay muted.
If you're a lover of clean kitchens, you'll probably be a fan of the all white approach. If you've got kids, it might seem like a bit of a nightmare, but at the same time there is no where here for dirt and stains to hide—you can nab them early! Much like the room above, the designers of this kitchen have very much kept it all white except for the floor. A white floor in a kitchen might not be all that practical, after all.
We take back what we said above—this is a beautiful example of how stunning a white floor can be. Although, the degree of practicality really comes down to your lifestyle. It's natural to picture white interiors as belonging to incredible large mansion style homes, tucked away for the rich and famous. Or perhaps more accurately, those who can afford a cleaner. This delightful kitchen shows us that that isn't necessarily the case. An all white kitchen can actually help your space look significantly larger!
Now this room is truly stunning. The white floors, staircase, slight creamy tones from the timber in the kitchen; it's a dream space. The exposed light bulbs hanging from the ceiling really bring the character, because without them the room would simply feel modern. Modern is by no means a bad thing, but this room's charm comes from the tiny sprinkle of rustic style.
A minimal bedroom is the optimal place for sleep. Cram too many things in (especially technology) and suddenly a deep sleep can feel like nothing more than a pipe dream, an unimaginable concept crippled by the realities of daily life. Our tip: keep those realities out of your bedroom as much as possible. Go for cool, soft tones as seen in the image above, keep the colour scheme white. An environment in which you can relax is the absolute key.
The all white look is often associated with sleek and chic homes and while those spaces are totally modern and appealing to many—for some, they aren't quite the ideal space in which to live. This bedroom, for example, shows how the rustic, or semi unfinished look can also be achieved within this tone range. The room here isn't completely white but it certainly borrows from the all white approach and nails it.
We couldn't complete an all white list without including another beautiful kitchen. This space makes wonderful use of lines for a sense of verticality and height. The only non-white feature is the black bench top surrounding the sink. This brings a little bit of character to the space, ensuring that it isn't so white it makes the retinas burn. The cracked concrete style floor is another stunning addition.