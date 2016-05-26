An Extraordinary Restoration

Today at homify we present you with a renovation 36 square metre home located in the heart of the French capital.

The story behind this project is that a young couple bought this property as they started their life together. The couple approached Transition Interior Design after they purchased the unit so that they could assess the possibility of renovating the home as it was in complete disrepair.

Within their budget, the property received a face lift so that it could truly represent the needs and tastes of the owners. The bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom were all renovated.

The result is a modern and functional open home that meets the expectations of the owners, who were looking for a dynamic, bright and very pleasant space.

The intervention is flawless, with all of the rooms and the kitchen being redesigned so that they flow into one another. The new facilities also feature gorgeous walls and floors, which enhance the choice of modern furniture that is not only aesthetic but very functional.

A modern home doesn't have to be any less stylish just because there is less space available. Let's see just how fantastic this renovation is in the City of Lights.