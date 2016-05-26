An Extraordinary Restoration

Today at homify we present you with a renovation 36 square metre home located in the heart of the French capital.
The story behind this project is that a young couple bought this property as they started their life together. The couple approached Transition Interior Design after they purchased the unit so that they could assess the possibility of renovating the home as it was in complete disrepair.
Within their budget, the property received a face lift so that it could truly represent the needs and tastes of the owners. The bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom were all renovated.
The result is a modern and functional open home that meets the expectations of the owners, who were looking for a dynamic, bright and very pleasant space.
The intervention is flawless, with all of the rooms and the kitchen being redesigned so that they flow into one another. The new facilities also feature gorgeous walls and floors, which enhance the choice of modern furniture that is not only aesthetic but very functional.
A modern home doesn't have to be any less stylish just because there is less space available. Let's see just how fantastic this renovation is in the City of Lights.
Before the renovation, the kitchen was separated from the rest of the home. It's layout was cramped and crowded and it didn't suit a modern home.
This is undoubtedly an incredibly noticeable change where the kitchen integrates flawlessly with the rest of the home. The kitchen has been opened up so that it is far more comfortable and bright.
The kitchen cabinets are modern and neutral, with natural oak doors that are fitted to create clean lines.
There is a breakfast bar furnished with three bar stoles and three copper lamps that suspend from the ceiling, contrasting with the white counter top.
The aesthetics of the interior setting combines several styles: retro, contemporary and industrial, which creates a sophisticated space without neglecting the comfort and functionality.
The original flooring was replaced with natural parquet wood, which unites the kitchen with the living space. This was chosen by taking into account the aesthetics of the kitchen appliances, the furniture and the amount of space available. Because the living space is small in size, the neutral wooden floor provides the perfect setting for a soft, blue love seat that features vibrant and colourful cushions to brighten it up.
There are also two versatile and functional coffee tables that can be adapted to different situations, depending on the needs of the owners.
We can also see that a big screen separates the bedroom and private bathroom from the main living space. The architects decided to keep the existing partition to allow natural light to enter the room, creating a sense of spaciousness.
This element remains from the original architecture, which identifies different areas of the interior space.
This element remains from the original architecture, which identifies different areas of the interior space. The old partition separates the bedroom from the social space of the unit. This element allows for natural light to filter into the living space and warms the room naturally. It also defines the open plan space.
In the corner, there is a wooden bookcase that accommodates books and precious objects. This contrasts with the white walls, which maximises the brightness of the space and creates the feeling of spaciousness.
Read these: Tips for maximising space in small homes.
In the bedroom there is a brick wall behind the bed, which adds texture and colour to the space as well as a very industrial look and feel.
The mirror has been carefully placed in this room to visually expand the space. This is reinforced by the near absence of any furniture that isn't functional as well as the white colour on the walls.
The radiator has been left in its raw state, along with the rest of the composition, which creates an ideal retro nostalgia in the bedroom.
The bedroom is equipped with a wardrobe and a private bathroom. This is accessible from the room, but is separated for personal hygiene and privacy reasons.
Don't you think the floor energises this design and space?
To utilise the available height in the bathroom, a wooden ledge has been installed to accommodate linen and other bathroom products.