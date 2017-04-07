DIY tiles: 13 easy ways to improve your home

DIY is not easy, but with some smart ideas and the right materials you can become a successful home improvement newbie in no time!

The interior of your home should ooze sophistication, class and style. Every single room should look sleek and trendy. What better way to achieve this than by tiling your walls?

Tiling not only adds colour and texture to your home, but it's easy to clean, looks neat and is also fairly reasonably priced. It's also easy to install.

Today at homify we are going to explore 13 gorgeous tiled walls, which are sure to motivate you to head to your nearest tiling store today!