​8 Amazing Gardens

From playful to peaceful, and from lush to minimal, one is really spoiled for choice when it comes to designing a garden. And even those of us who have not been blessed with lots of outdoor space still manage to squeeze in a little greenery here and there.
However, today we want to go big and fresh by viewing eight marvellous gardens. Each one deserves special recognition for different reasons: some use clever lighting tricks, while others make use of fantastic colour schemes. And others are just plain fantastic!
So, sit back, and lose yourself in these eight amazing garden designs.
We love the combined styles of this garden path. A straight, rigid trail that shows its fun side by incorporating fresh grass with contrasting flagstones in a scattered design. Add some colourful flowers (lavender is always a winning choice) and striking textures, and you’re blessed with a lush garden that will definitely make you want to spend more time outside.
No need to resort to an abundance of foliage if that’s not your style. Here we see a garden that makes use of simple pebbles, sago palm trees, and expertly placed lighting that results in a garden that is far from bland. Because the elements all balance out perfectly, the garden is most striking, yet you won’t need to spend hours trimming and watering.
No time for yoga? Then opt for a backdoor Zen garden to align your chakras and cleanse your aura. This stunner of a modern Japanese garden, courtesy of garden designers Kirchner Garten + Teich GMBH, has all the fabulous essentials: light gravel (less disturbed by rain and wind), a tranquil water body, lush bushes and trees, striking rocks, and fresh grass.
Time with your loved ones, whether family or friends, is important. So is getting fresh air. Thus, let’s all embrace the fresh outside with this delightful garden that is the ideal spot for a friendly picnic.
Flowers in soft tones, fresh green grass, lots of space for the little ones to run around, and a covered pergola to enjoy our assortment of cheese and fruits in style.
For those who like their spaces perfectly organised, may we present this beauty? Stunningly trimmed hedges, gorgeous bushes, just the right amount of flowers, and an amazing water feature to keep the ambience supreme and splendid.
If you have it, then flaunt it! Our garden above most definitely agrees, as it boasts a unique combination of elements that make this one a truly memorable space.
Swirly and winding paths, coloured mosaic designs, a bridge, a multitude of different flowers and plants, charming garden lighting, and comfy loungers where you can kick back and enjoy this wonderful oasis.
If Feng Shui can work for your home, it can definitely do wonders for your garden. So, use those greens and garden features to strengthen the positive forces of the universe.
Balance is key, and as you can see, this tranquil space balances its use of water, earth, wood, and plants most prestigiously.
No negative energy welcome here!
Show your affection by dedicating an entire garden to just the two of you. Neatly trimmed grass and beautiful foliage show your devotion to the little things. Flagstones show you’re willing to go the distance for each other.
And, of course, a classic dining set with comfy seating presents the perfect spot to share a bottle of wine and look deep into each other’s eyes.