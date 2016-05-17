​8 Amazing Gardens

From playful to peaceful, and from lush to minimal, one is really spoiled for choice when it comes to designing a garden. And even those of us who have not been blessed with lots of outdoor space still manage to squeeze in a little greenery here and there.

However, today we want to go big and fresh by viewing eight marvellous gardens. Each one deserves special recognition for different reasons: some use clever lighting tricks, while others make use of fantastic colour schemes. And others are just plain fantastic!

So, sit back, and lose yourself in these eight amazing garden designs.