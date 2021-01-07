Advice article: What to ask an interior designer

Contacting an interior designer out of the blue and asking them to “quote on your house” is impractical. How are they supposed to do their work if you don’t provide them with the appropriate info (like your budget, location, project timeline… ).

And remember that not all quotations spell out all the payment details, which is why open and honest communication between you and your designer of choice is crucial. Find out which fees are merely estimates (expected to change) and which ones will remain as is. As a general rule of thumb, consultation fees are flat, but furnishing- and material costs are more likely to vary.

homify hint: Before you ask for an estimated quote, find out from your designer what is the potential variation range (whether the costs will rise by 5% or 10%). Insist that your permission is needed before any cost changes are approved, and seek solutions with your designer to help keep costs down.



