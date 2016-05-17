The Modern Beach House

Regardless of design styles (modern, classic, rustic, etc.), houses have quite an amount of different design features to choose from. High-pitched roofing or flat? Concrete or wood? Iron railing or glass balustrades? All of these decisions need to be made (sometimes by the architect, other times by the homeowner, and occasionally it’s a mutual coming together of ideas), and they impact not only how the clients will experience living in the house, but also how the outside world will perceive the house.

Today’s showcase on homify 360° has no need for concern, as every little surface of its facade is perfection. Polish geniuses Domy treat us to a modern home right next to the beach, yet it’s not the ocean view that has us ogling this stunner.