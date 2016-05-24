Traditional Home with a Touch of Red

Without tradition, art is a flock of sheep without a shepherd. Without innovation, it is a corpse. —Winston Churchill

A Typique Patrice Bideau Architecture have taken a traditional triangle home and added a unique twist to create a fabulous and modern family home that will leave us all green with envy… thanks to the red!

Today we are going to see how little touches here and there can change the whole look and feel of a home, making it warm and welcoming. Innovation goes a very long way! We are also going to see how tradition and modernity collide.