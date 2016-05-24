Traditional Home with a Touch of Red

Without tradition, art is a flock of sheep without a shepherd. Without innovation, it is a corpse.—Winston Churchill
A Typique Patrice Bideau Architecture have taken a traditional triangle home and added a unique twist to create a fabulous and modern family home that will leave us all green with envy… thanks to the red!
Today we are going to see how little touches here and there can change the whole look and feel of a home, making it warm and welcoming. Innovation goes a very long way! We are also going to see how tradition and modernity collide.
Tradition wears a snowy beard, romance is always young. -John Greenleaf Whittier
From this angle, we can see that this home is a gorgeous, triangle-shaped home with two levels. It looks like a sweet, family home with it's little chimney, upstairs loft area and wooden shutters and works perfectly with the lovely landscape that surrounds the home.
The designers have gone for very neutral colours—wood, charcoal black and grey. However, they've added a little touch of red on the one side of the home, which creates a very unique look and feel! This is also a great tip for any home. You can also opt for a neutral exterior and then paint your front door a bright, primary colour like red, yellow or blue.
Don't you love the large porch?
You must be in tune with the times and prepared to break with tradition. -James Agee
If we step inside the home, we can see how gorgeous the loft is. It has been used for an office space and features a funky little sleeper couch.
The designers have gone for a very clean space—white walls and wooden floors, so that the furniture becomes the focal point of the space.
The desk itself is quite traditional and old-school, adding character and charm to the loft area.
The skylight is a wonderful element in this space, opening the entire section up. Have a look at these: Tips for bathing your home in natural light.
Every heart that has beat strongly and cheerfully has left a hopeful impulse behind it in the world, and bettered the tradition of mankind.—Robert Louis Stevenson
The living room is homely and warm with its wooden beams, white floors and red furniture. The red furniture just adds that extra bit of texture and personality to the space—modern and trendy!
The furniture is juxtaposed to the old, grandfather clock in the corner of the room, but is congruent with the modern and sleek dining room furniture in the next room.
Again, there is so much natural light in this home, thanks to the large glass windows and doors.
The modernity of yesterday is the tradition of today, and the modernity of today will be tradition tomorrow.—Jose Andres Puerta
The kitchen cupboards are all a sleek and minimalist white in this traditional home, working in harmony with the black granite counter tops and silver appliances. White is a great colour for the kitchen as it is hygienic and simple.
Opt for granite or marble counter tops in your kitchen if you can. These materials are easy to clean, easy to chop on and look stylish too!
Free yourself from the rigid conduct of tradition and open yourself to the new forms of probability.—Hans Bender
We end off our tour looking at this home in the soft glow of twilight. We can see just how perfect the architecture is from this angle, with it's very clearly defined shape, classic windows and traditional shutters. This home is truly as cute as a button.
We can also see on this side of the home that there is a garage, allowing for cars, bikes and skateboards to be stored neatly out of sight. This keeps the home looking organised and tidy from the outside in!