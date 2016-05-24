A dazzling family home to inspire you design yours

Alexandro Velazquez Architects is the team from Mexico, responsible for the planning and execution of Casa La Lagartija.
They more than satisfied the challenge, utilising the spectacular scenery and other natural elements, including the light and the wind, in their design. They've created a fresh and modern piece of architecture that not only looks new and trendy but is also brilliant in its elegance and good taste.
What if we dig a little bit deeper into this project and examine the architecture photo by photo?
As we say goodbye to this beautiful house with the lovely garden, we look at a night image of the home and the balcony.
We can appreciate the outdoor lighting so much more and how it truly enhances the design of this home.
As we all know, the first impression is incredibly important! And the truth is that the entrance of this house is incredibly impressive: from one first glance you can see that it is a modern and minimalist house built with good taste.
As we approach the house, we can see two large gates and a beautiful entrance hidden behind a flawless white facade. The house is on a slope, which is at least one metre long, but this disadvantage has been resolved by separating the facade into two parts.
Directly on the terrace, we find paradise. The architecture rises up to overlook the entire landscape, with light colours in the form of stones, large windows and steel. There is a lot of breadth in this space, allowing the inhabitants to enjoy the wonderful landscapes around the home.
A great virtue in a modern house is to achieve simplicity in complex spaces .
In this spectacular home, the living spaces are very wide and expansive, as you can see in the picture above.
We can see an outdoor kitchen in this space—isn't it wonderful? It is perfect for a party and can survive the rain thanks to a beautiful wooden ceiling.
Another advantage are the floors of this space, which have been separated into different materials including white stone, a wooden deck and the grass. They all come together in perfect harmony!
As we can see, the interior finishes are beautiful. Stone walls work with elegant wooden floors. The white finishes are in tune with the beautiful scenery surrounding the house.
In this picture, if we look closely, we can see a very minimalist kitchen that doesn't need to be accessed through a door. Everything is exposed—a very vogue concept.
If we look at the living room, we can see just how beautiful it is. It is simple, like the rest of the house, but at the same time it is luxurious.
The fireplace dominates the space and the sofa leaves a large space behind it so that the family can appreciate the beautiful scenery through the large window.
If we look around the area of the chimney, we can see that the floor is tiled, compared to the wooden floors used throughout the rest of the living room. This is because you don't want the wooden floors to catch alight!
The bedroom is one hundred percent minimalist. It is also a beautiful and delicate combination of white, red and black. The focal point are the large window frames, which give the room a unique feeling—as if the landscape were a painting!
The bed also has lots of character as the red seems to float in space, without any furniture below it.