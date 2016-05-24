A dazzling family home to inspire you design yours

Alexandro Velazquez Architects is the team from Mexico, responsible for the planning and execution of Casa La Lagartija.

They more than satisfied the challenge, utilising the spectacular scenery and other natural elements, including the light and the wind, in their design. They've created a fresh and modern piece of architecture that not only looks new and trendy but is also brilliant in its elegance and good taste.

What if we dig a little bit deeper into this project and examine the architecture photo by photo? It's time to be inspired! Let's discovery in this homify ideabook what great architecture is all about!